WATCH: Simone Biles and Fred Richard attempt men's and women's gymnastics routines

Following their success at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Simone Biles and Fred Richard attempted a few elements from men's and women's gymnastics routines.

Biles clinched five medals in Antwerp, while Richard collected two bronze medals in team and men's individual all-around events in his first world championships. After the end of the World Championships, Biles and Richard were seen attempting several elements including tour jete, flares, popa, Japanese handstand, and wolf turn.

Biles tried her hands at flares and Japanese handstand, elements performed in male gymnastics, while Richard gave a shot at tour jete, popa, and wolf spin, elements displayed in women's gymnastics.

Expand Tweet

Richard made his debut in the world championships at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp. By winning the bronze medal in the individual event, he set four new records.

The records include being the first American person of color to win a medal in men's all-around and being the youngest individual male gymnast to secure a medal in the world championships.

After helping his country win its first medal in the team competition earlier this week, Richard became the first U.S. male gymnast to secure two medals, including the team and individual all-around since 2003.

Simone Biles' achievements under coach Cecile and Laurent Landi

Simone Biles poses with the bronze medal alongside coaches Laurent Landi and Cecile Canqueteau-Landi following the Women's Balance Beam Final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Simone Biles trained under Aimee Boorman from 2005 to 2014. While training under her, Biles won two gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal at her first World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in 2013.

Soon, Boorman left for Florida for another job. A search for new coaches started for Biles, when her mother, Nellie Biles, came across Cecile and Laurent Landi. Biles started training under the French-American couple in 2017.

The American gymnast achieved several remarkable feats under their guidance. Her first victory came at the 2018 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, where Biles clinched four gold medals including the women's team, individual all-around, vault, and floor exercise. Additionally, she also secured a silver medal in the women's uneven bars and a bronze in women's balance beam.

Before withdrawing from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles secured a silver in the team event and a bronze in the balance beam. Biles' career reached a new height at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, where she displayed a noteworthy performances and proved her legacy.