"That's what makes her so special" - Fans react to Simone Biles' 'ridiculous' jump speed

Simone Biles is among the greatest gymnasts ever and also the most decorated athlete in her sport. Having risen to the spotlight in 2013 with her senior debut in professional gymnastics, Biles hasn't looked back since.

She hasn't competed in professional gymnastics since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to mental health reasons. Biles has been concentrating on her personal life during her time off from gymnastics. The champion gymnast got engaged to her boyfriend Jonathan Owens in 2022. She is set to get married in 2023.

However, despite her not competing, fans of the great gymnast are reliving her best moment by watching video clips of Biles in action in the gymnastics arena. In a tweet by a user, a video of Simone Biles performing was posted. Along with the video, the Twitter user wrote:

"Biles launches into the triple-double at about 14.7 miles per hour from a 71-degree angle. She reaches a peak of 10.5 feet and travels 6.5 feet from where she launched. The impact force from the landing is 382 pounds of force, which is more than three times the gymnast's weight."

The video clip appears to be from a US Olympic Team Trials event, but we are not sure which year the video is from. The tweet has been attached below.

broddie  @broddie__



She reaches a peak of 10.5 feet and travels 6.5 feet from where she launched



Biles launches into the triple-double at about 14.7 miles per hour from a 71-degree angle. She reaches a peak of 10.5 feet and travels 6.5 feet from where she launched. The impact force from the landing is 382 pounds of force, which is more than three times the gymnast's weight

Reacting to the video clip of Simone Biles' magnificent jump speed, another user wrote:

"And that's what makes her so special."

Even when she is not competing, the decorated gymnast doesn't fail to amuse her fans and followers.

Fans react to Simone Biles' jump speed

Several more fans reacted to Simone Biles' ridiculous jump speed in the video posted by a fan.

One person wrote:

"Wonderful example of what makes her special she not just powerful she also has unbelievable execution. Her execution allows her to maximize her power. Which allows her to perform extreme diffculty with perfection. Her gymnastics is Art. Artistic gymnastic"

kjay @jeff_cheer @broddie__ Wonderful example of what makes her special she not just powerful she also has unbelievable execution. Her execution allows her to maximize her power. Which allows her to perform extreme diffculty with perfection. Her gymnastics is Art. Artistic gymnastic

Another fan wrote:

"I love watching her! She is full of energy and always has a huge smile."

Rose Marcin @rmmarcin @broddie__ @Simone_Biles I love watching her! She is full of energy and always has a huge smile.

Here are some other noteworthy reactions:

Kenny Rogers @Senate5000 @broddie__ If something tossed me into the air and spun me like that I would break apart like Mr. Potato Head.

Simone Biles of Team United States reacts during the Women's Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Multirman @KMultiG @broddie__ Them knees ford tough because mine could never

Matthew Butterfield @mattybutt3rs @broddie__ I jump down from like a fence or tree and break my ankles

Q. @LoveAlwaysQiana @broddie__ She's absolutely amazing & I could watch her performances all day, my goodness

StingStungMe @stingstungme

StingStungMe @stingstungme @broddie__ When I was much younger, I could do about 3/4 of a cartwheel. @Simone_Biles

Sabrina Wilhelm @SabrinaRWilhelm @broddie__ And she's going to keep working on it. Correcting that step out is going to make this look all the more unbelievable.

Some Twitter users reacted by using GIFs for Biles' jump speed,

One of her fans wrote that they miss witnessing Biles in gymnastics.

"Really hoping we get to see more @Simone_Biles!! I miss her gymnastics."

Jordy87 @Jordyb87



She reaches a peak of 10.5 feet and travels 6.5 feet from where she launched



Really hoping we get to see more @Simone_Biles!! I miss her gymnastics

Biles has squashed retirement rumors whenever they have surfaced, so her fans might be eager to see whether their favorite gymnast will return to the sport in 2023. If she decides to return to competitive gymnastics in 2023, it will certainly enrich the sport even more.

