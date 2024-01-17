‘That’s My Friend”- Amari Drayton congratulates fellow LSU Gymnastics teammate Konnor McClain on ‘Specialist of the Week’ award

Amari Drayton recently congratulated fellow gymnast Konnor McClain for receiving a well-deserved award for her performance this week. The 18-year-old LSU gymnast was honored with the ‘Specialist of the Week' award by the South East Conference (SEC).

On Saturday, McClain showcased her stunning performance at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad. McClain completed a flawless routine at LSU Gymnastics’ second meet of the year. She scored her first perfect ten of her collegiate career while performing in the uneven bars category. Her brilliant landing was a contribution to the Tigers’s second-place finish after Oklahoma in that championship.

Celebrating her impeccable work, the SEC awarded McClain with the ‘Specialist of the Week’ title. The sports body broke the announcement by sharing a picture of the young gymnast on social media.

Elated by the news, McClain’s fellow gymnast Amari Drayton congratulated her for the achievement. She shared that post on her Instagram story, writing:

‘That’s My Friend”

Konnor McClain previously won the bronze medal with her team at the Junior World Championships in 2019. She was also a part of the US National Team between 2018 and 2023. McClain has also been the 2022 U.S. National Champion and the 2019 U.S. Classic Junior All-Around Champion.

Konnor McClain's 2022 performance explored

In 2022, Konnor McClain competed in the United States Gymnastics Championships and took home the national title.

During the two-day event, McClain gained a total score of 112.750, edging out second-place finisher Shilese Jones' 112.000. She managed to attain this feat while reportedly dealing with stress fractures in both shins and a recent concussion.

She expressed her happiness to the reporters after the win saying:

“I never thought this could happen — ever. Just looking back at last year and being where I was last year, this is just so crazy to me.”

McClain had hoped to be a part of the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. However, she experienced a hand injury and a COVID-19 positive test that eventually shattered her Olympic dream. Moreover, McClain was left devastated after the deaths of her father and her grandmother.

The gymnast made her comeback in 2022 by competing in several championships. Apart from the national title, McClain won the all-around competition at the 2022 Winter Cup. At the DTB Pokal Team Challenge, she helped Team USA win gold. She individually won gold on the balance beam and silver on the floor exercise at the event.