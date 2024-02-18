"There’s nothing quite like an Aleah Finnegan floor routine" - Fans react to Olivia Dunne's teammate's perfect 10 at LSU centre stage

Several gymnastics fans recently reacted to Olivia Dunne's teammate, Aleah Finnegan, scoring a perfect 10 during the LSU vs Auburn clash.

Finnegan displayed an exceptional performance by scoring a perfect 10 on the floor routine at the LSU vs Auburn Tigers clash on Friday, February 16. The 21-year-old scored her third perfect 10 on the floor routine in front of a massive crowd of 12,740 fans. The purple and golden pack defeated the Tigers 198.3-197.1.

Moreover, the LSU gymnast showed a remarkable performance on the vault by registering 9.995 points, setting a season-high score. She also earned 9.925 points on the beam. The impressed gymnastics fans took to social media to express their admiration, and one of the fans wrote:

"There’s nothing quite like an Aleah Finnegan floor routine."

Another fan, impressed by her overall performance wrote:

"What a night for Aleah Finnegan. She scores a perfect 10 on floor to go with a 9.95 on vault and a 9.925 on beam. The 2024 Olympian has been in exceptional form tonight."

"ALEAH FINNEGAN THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE," wrote one of the fans.

A fan praised Finnegan's impeccable performance, highlighting why she deserves to be participating at the Olympics.

"The #LSU crowd was waiting all night, and it finally happened: Aleah Finnegan’s floor routine was a perfect 10. Said it before and I’ll say it again, she’s competing in the Olympics for a reason."

Here are a few other reactions:

The LSU gymnasts will next face the Florida Gators on February 23, 2024.

Olivia Dunne closes the rotation after a last-minute change against the Auburn Tigers

Olivia Dunne of LSU looks on during a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center on January 06, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Olivia Dunne entered the lineup in the last minutes after replacing Kiya Johnson in the floor routine.

Sierra Ballard led the floor event with 9.775. Amari Drayton and KJ Johnson scored 9.925. Haleigh Bryant scored 9.925. After Aleah Finnegan's perfect 10, Dunne replaced Johnson. Olivia Dunne scored 9.850 points on the floor routine against the Auburn Tigers on Friday.

The purple and gold squad surpassed the Tigers in all four events. While the Auburn Tigers scored 49.300 on the floor, the LSU gymnasts scored 49.625. LSU defeated the Tigers scoring 49.725 against 49.450 in the beam event. The LSU team scored 49.425 on bars whereas the Tigers gathered 49.100 points.

Olivia Dunne has enjoyed a prosperous run in LSU. In the 2023 season, she appeared in four meets, recording a season-high of 9.850. She was also named to the 2023 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll.