Is Olivia Dunne a good gymnast? Everything you need to know about the LSU Tigers team member who featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne is an American artistic gymnast, born on October 1, 2002. She competes for the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team. She is the highest-paid female college athlete as of 2022. She even represented the USA squad in a competition in 2017 before turning senior.

Dunne stepped into the gymnastics arena in 2005 at the ENA Gymnastics. As a junior elite, Dunne competed at the American Classic and was placed eighth. She qualified to compete at the 2015 National Championships, where she was placed 25th in the individual all-around event.

Making progress at the 2016 National Championships, Dunne finished 12th in the individual all-around and also secured sixth and eighth place in floor exercise and balance beam events respectively. She made her international debut thereafter, at the 2017 City of Jesolo Trophy. She earned a gold medal in the team event and finished sixth in the individual all-around event.

She joined the LSU Tigers' women's gymnastics team in 2020. At the SEC Championships, Livvy scored 9.9 on the uneven bars and led LSU to finish in second place in the team event. She once again scored 9.9 on the bars at the NCAA Championships semi-finals but LSU didn't make it to the finals.

Livvy missed the majority of the 2022-23 season due to multiple injuries, including two torn labrums, and a torn bicep, but finally made her season debut on February 24. Livvy Dunne scored 9.825 on uneven bars against Alabama in her season debut.

The 21-year-old was also spotted on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine cover in April this year. Dunne has amassed a huge following across her social media profiles. She has approximately 4.4m followers on Instagram, 118k followers on X (formerly known as Twitter), and 7.8m followers on TikTok.

Who is Olivia Dunne's boyfriend? Everything about the MLB pitcher

Olivia Dunne is dating Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne is currently dating the basketball player Paul Skenes. Hailing from Orange County, California, Skenes turned to baseball in his High School.

He attended the United States Air Force Academy at the beginning of his junior year. He transferred to Louisiana State University to play for the LSU Tigers, where he earned a 1.69 run average.

With his exceptional performance, Dunne's boyfriend entered the MLB draft in 2023 and began his professional baseball career in the 2023 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Last month, Dunne and Skenes were spotted enjoying an NCAA football match between LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers.