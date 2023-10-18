Olivia Dunne reacts to being featured on Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue

Olivia Dunne recently expressed her excitement after her beam routine was featured by the reputed magazine house, SI Swimsuit. The 21-year-old flaunted her flexibility and strength in her latest practice video, receiving love from her fans and appreciation from the renowned publication.

Influencer and gymnast Olivia Dunne has entered her senior year at Lousiana State University. She is a member of her college’s seniors gymnastics team which will be competing in the majority of tournaments this year.

Olivia Dunne previously gained some attention for her collaboration with SI Swimsuit earlier this year. She posed for the magazine in its swimming suits on the exotic islands of Puerto Rico. SI Swimsuit has recently featured Dunne again on their magazine, this time showing off her beam routine on its website.

Dunne at LSU v Auburn meet

Dunne recently shared a TikTok video of her practicing the beam routine. She revealed to her fans that at first, she performs a bit of stretching followed by some leg kicks to help activate her muscles. After this, she gets on the beam and begins her routine. In the video, Dunne also shared that she preferred wearing activewear from Vuori, as it gives her immense comfort.

Dunne's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

On coming across SI Swimsuit’s article on her beam routine, the gymnast could not keep her calm. She shared the article link on her Instagram story and expressed:

"love u @si_swimsuit."

Here’s how Olivia Dunne got a spot as a model at SI Swimsuit

Dunne at a LSU v Auburn meet

In April 2023, Olivia Dunne made headlines after she was signed by SI Swimsuit as its model at such a young age. Interestingly, it was Dunne’s attitude that led her to the renowned magazine.

During her recent interview with Full Send Podcast, Dunne shared that in November 2022, the prestigious New York Times infamously published a column on Olivia Dunne with a caption that read, "New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells."

According to Dunne, the publication carried a telephonic interview with her and described her as a petite young blonde, something she took issue with.

Dunne stood her ground and clapped back at the New York Times. Her brave attitude impressed SI Swimsuit and later got her a spot as its model. Dunne revealed in the podcast:

"I guess it caught Sports Illustrated’s attention and then they were like, ‘We loved that you clapped back at The New York Times since they’re so major," she said.