LSU gymnast and social media icon Olivia Dunne once shared her immense excitement and joy on being named the Sports Illustrated cover girl in an interview.

Dunne has grown to garner attention and claim her road to fame in a very short span of time. Currently, she is one of the highest-valued female college gymnasts and is also dating Paul Skenes who was drafted by Pittsburgh Pirates as the first overall pick.

Being the cover girl of a Sports Illustrated magazine is the dream of many female athletes and Olivia Dunne realized this dream while being only 20 years old. In April, the reputed gymnast partnered with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit which is a popular swimsuit magazine.

“It was surreal. I got off the phone and I screamed immediately and I called my mom and I was in disbelief.” – Olivia Dunne said in the interview with Hurrdat Sports.

Olivia Dunne’s boyfriend Paul Skenes makes an underwhelming debut

Dunne met her current boyfriend Paul Skenes at the Louisianna State University. Dunne’s boyfriend Paul Skenes was the first overall pick of the MLB Draft 2023 and had been drafted by Pittsburgh Pirates. He signed a $9.2 million bonus with the club. His AA debut for the Altoona Curve on Saturday was highly anticipated, however, he failed to live up to expectations.

Due to Skenes' underwhelming start, she received a lot of backlash from fans regarding her relationship with him and how the same would suffer and end up in separation in case Skenes keeps up his underwhelming form.

Paul Skenes had registered only two outs when he was pulled out of the game at the bottom of the first inning. Skenes allowed three hits while earning four runs. He threw 16 strikes and 17 balls. His lackluster performance deducted nothing from the team as they managed a 9-8 narrow win.