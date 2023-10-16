Olivia Dunne and boyfriend Paul Skenes enjoy NCAA match between LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes were recently spotted enjoying the NCAA football match between LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers. They have become a fan-favourite ever since they confirmed their relationship in August 2023.

Both Dunne and Skenes belong to the sports world. While Dunne is a renowned gymnast in the college circuit, Skenes recently made headlines for elevating his baseball career from LSU to Pittsburgh Pirates. The couple has frequently been spotted enjoying baseball and football matches together.

Last Saturday (October 14), Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes attended a highly anticipated match between the LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers which ended in favor of LSU with a 48 - 18 score and the duo supported the winning team.

They were spotted in an Instagram story captured by the gymnast’s friend, Meghan Patricia. In the video, she panned the camera from the football field towards the love birds. The gymnast and the baseballer were seen adorably holding hands while cheering for their college team.

Dunne had donned a beautiful white dress and a pair of sunglasses along with open hair. Meanwhile, her boyfriend wore a pair of black jeans, a grey T-shirt, a pair of sunglasses and a black cap.

Meghan Patricia via Instagram stories

How did the world know about Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes' dating scene?

Dunne and Skenes at a NCAA Football match (Image via Instagram)

The world observed the dating rumors between Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes several times.

In August 2023, the gymnast was spotted wearing the baseball player's jersey at the College World Series. This was the first time fans caught a hint of the romance between the athletes.

Later on, in an interview with the Post-Gazette, Paul Skenes finally spoke up about him dating the gymnast. He also revealed that the couple met each other through their common friends and termed the instance as 'Just a small-world type of thing.'

He also shared the challenges of dating while being famous:

"It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge (La.) by ourselves, there’s probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever."

The couple was also spotted attending another NCAA football match between LSU Tigers and Razorback Hogs in early October. This was the first time Skenes posted a picture with Dunne from the stadium on his Instagram.