In Photos: Olivia Dunne dazzles in elegant white dress with silver boots, shares adorable moment with golden retriever pup

Olivia Dunne, a star at LSU, is generating a lot of excitement with her recent Instagram photos.

She was seen wearing a white dress and long silver boots and was spotted with an adorable little Golden Retriever.

Y’all already knew we were the real tigers - livvydunne

Dunne is dating Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. At the LSU Tigers vs Auburn football game, Dunne and Paul were photographed holding hands.

Olivia, a social media sensation, regularly shares her videos and images on social mediaa. She recently uploaded a video on TikTok showcasing her flexibility, which became viral. She was seen executing a split and a handstand.

Dunne turned 21 earlier this month. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, for whom she made her modeling debut last year, sent her a post on Instagram.

Led by Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese, LSU is setting the standard for athletes in women’s sports capitalizing on NIL deals. Stephanie Apstein on the women’s program ruling the new college sports economy, in SI’s ‘The Money Issue’ (link in SI's bio) - Sportsillustrated

Olivia Dunne is the most valuable female collegiate athlete

Olivia Dunne has more than 10 million followers on social media. In 2020, she started using the TikTok social media app.

She began by releasing videos of her gymnastics but soon expanded to other aspects of her life. With more than seven million followers on TikTok and four million followers on Instagram as of February 2023, Dunne is the NCAA athlete with the most social media following.

Dunne became the first NIL athlete in 2021 after securing a contract with WME Sports and an agreement with the sportswear company Vuori. She had the highest anticipated NIL valuation of $3.3 million among women's collegiate athletes in 2023.

In 2023, Dunne teamed up with Bayou Traditions to start The Livvy Fund, a scheme that links female student athletes at LSU with prestigious businesses to secure NIL endorsement deals.