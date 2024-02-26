"Think I know that girl" - Olivia Dunne reacts to her billboard in New York's Times Square

Olivia Dunne is fascinated with her billboard in Times Square in New York, as she partners with the clothing brand Nautica. Dunne, an LSU gymnast, is also a social media influencer with nearly 13 million followers on her TikTok and Instagram. She is also the highest-paid female athlete in the NCAA, as per On3's tracker, for name, image, and likeness (NIL).

Dunne was the youngest athlete in the US to qualify as a Junior International Elite in 2014. She has emerged as a talented gymnast and is one of the key members of the LSU Tigers. The 21-year-old now has her own billboard with Nautica in Times Square, a major commercial intersection in Manhattan, New York.

She shared her delight in an Instagram post saying:

"I think I know that girl from somewhere."

The All-American gymnast is the brand ambassador for the global lifestyle brand Nautica. Stefani Fleurant, senior vice president of marketing at Authentic Brands Group, said they are drawn towards Livvy's ability to inspire millions of people.

Fleurant said (via Fashion Network):

"Livvy's dedication to her craft and ability to inspire millions aligns perfectly with Nautica women's sportswear - a line designed for women who are active, confident and embrace a lifestyle that seamlessly merges fashion with performance."

Olivia Dunne expressed her thrill to join the Nautica family. She believes it's a brand that perfectly aligns with her lifestyle.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Nautica family. It's a brand that I have been a fan of since I was a child. Nautica perfectly aligns with my lifestyle because it values confidence, versatility and style,” Dunne said.

Olivia Dunne may end her gymnastics career soon

Olivia Dunne, who has made her mark as a popular LSU Tigers gymnast, recently hinted at concluding her gymnastics career at Louisiana State University. She posted on her TikTok:

"When the sport I have played for the last 18 years comes to an end in less than 2 months."

Moreover, Dunne was absent from the matches against Kentucky and Missouri last month. There have also been speculations about her health as the young gymnast had earlier said:

"I just pray my body stays in one piece till the end of szn." (via MARCA)

In a 2023 interview, Olivia Dunne said she has been facing difficulty finding balance.

"The past few years, juggling NIL or ever since my sophomore year, since the summer of 2021, I've definitely had a hard time finding balance. That's really important because if you don't have balance, that can affect your mental health," she said (via New York Post).