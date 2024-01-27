Olivia Dunne out for second consecutive meet against Missouri as LSU stars' absence sparks intrigue

The LSU gymnastics team faced yet another setback as Olivia Dunne was benched for the second consecutive meet, raising eyebrows and sparking controversy over the gymnastics lineup against Missouri.

Dunne, who has never competed on the vault or balance beam during her LSU career, showcased her skills on the floor exercise in the team’s first two meets of the season. However, her absence from the lineup in the recent matches against Kentucky and Missouri has left fans puzzled.

The third-ranked Tigers, who were without Dunne, lost to the ninth-ranked Missouri Tigers in a closely contested match that ended with the home side winning 197.325-197.225.

Speculations surrounding Olivia Dunne’s absence range from potential injuries to internal team dynamics or personal reasons, but the LSU gymnastics program has not provided official statements, leaving room for speculation and uncertainty.

Olivia Dunne is dating Pittsburgh Pirates’ pitching prospect Paul Skenes, who won the College World Series with the LSU Tigers baseball team.

In the matchup against Missouri, LSU faced tough competition from a resilient squad, ultimately succumbing to a narrow defeat. The absence of Dunne, a key gymnast for the Tigers, likely played a role in the team’s performance.

Despite the setback, LSU’s freshman sensation Konnor McClain stole the spotlight with a perfect 10.000 routine on the balance beam, marking her second perfect 10 of the season.

As LSU looks ahead to its next meet against Arkansas on February 2, gymnastics enthusiasts eagerly await updates on Olivia Dunne’s status.

