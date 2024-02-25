“This eats” - Suni Lee reacts to Simone Biles’ latest vacation pictures

American gymnast Suni Lee reacted to Simone Biles’ snaps from her ongoing vacation in Hawaii. Biles has visited the island state with her husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens to attend their friend’s wedding.

On Friday, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens flew to Hawaii to join the wedding celebrations of NFL linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. The Carolina Panther member is getting married to former University of Georgia women's soccer player Keely Amelia Cartrett.

Moreover, the social media updates of Biles and Owens suggest that the couple are spending some quality time together, along with celebrating the fellow NFL player’s wedding celebrations.

Amidst the grand occasion, Biles is also soaking in the magnificent beachy vibes of Hawaii. She shared snaps of herself with the island’s scenic beauty on her Instagram.

Biles posted an album of three pictures on her Instagram that displayed the gymnast relaxing by the blue sea, palm trees, and beautiful sky. She donned a white bikini with a black cover-up and accessorized her look with golden raindrop jewelry. Perhaps playfully hinting that she wants to stay at the pace longer, the gymnast captioned her post:

“point me to the nearest realtor".

Biles' post saw a lot of comments from her followers, including fellow team member Suni Lee. She commented on the four-time Olympic gold medal winner's post:

“this eats”

Screenshot of Suni lee's comment on Simone Biles' Instagram post

Simone Biles yet to confirm schedule for 2024 gymnastics season

Day Seven - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

After being on a two-year mental health break, Simone Biles made her much-awaited comeback in 2023. Around the time of her return, the 26-year-old also announced her plans to compete in the Paris Olympics 2024, which would be the third Olympics of Biles’ career.

Although Biles has envisioned herself competing in the Paris Olympics, she has not yet revealed the championships she will be seen competing in this year. Usually, top gymnasts compete in the US Classics and National Championships to qualify for the Olympic Trials.

If that is applied to Biles as well, then she could be seen in action on May 17 and 18 at the US Classic 2024. Following that event, the 2024 US Gymnastics Championships takes place from May 30 to June 2.

Simone Biles followed a similar pattern of participation last year to make it to the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2023. However, Biles already has a pre-booked berth at the Olympic trials as she was a part of Team USA that competed at the World Championship last year in Antwerp, Belgium.

The 26-year-old won four gold medals and a silver medal in the tournament, proving herself as arguably one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.