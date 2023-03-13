"Totally agree!" - Fans react to Simone Biles' tweet about lemon pepper wings

Simone Biles has won everything there is to win in the sport of gymnastics, but she hasn't competed in competitive gymnastics since the Tokyo Olympics. Her absence is due to mental health reasons.

Biles has taken time to concentrate on her personal life during this time off from gymnastics. She got engaged to Jonathan Owens of the Houston Texans in February 2022. They are set to get married later this year. Last week, Simone Biles shared some photos from her bachelorette party.

Everyone who follows Simone on social media knows she is an active social media user. On March 12, 2023, Simone Biles posted a tweet on Instagram sharing an opinion about lemon pepper wings. Biles wrote:

"wet lemon pepper wings are superior."

The champion gymnast commented that lemon pepper wings are superior when they are wet. Reacting to the tweet by Simone Biles, one of her followers wrote:

"Totally agree! Pluckers and Big City Wings have some good ones!"

Fans and followers react to the latest tweet from Simone Biles

Several fans and followers of Simone Biles reacted to her latest tweet about lemon pepper wings. While some of her followers agreed with her opinion, others shared their favorite dish. So far, the tweet has gained around 600 likes. Biles keeps her followers updated about what's happening in her life through social media.

Some of the reactions are attached below:

"Nope. Hot/ lemon pepper sprinkles is the best."

"I Never had any lemon pepper wings but I just had a chicken wings plate with FF., toast and lettuce and tomato pickle salad.."

"Come to Buffalo, sample our wing palaces. Call me and the wife, we run a tour for u."

"Are the wings cooked on uneven and parallel rotisserie bars?"

"You had me at lemon pepper"

"Carolina Gold for me"

"classic hot buffalo"

"Supper too"

"Bad name for a food though lol"

"Honey Lemon Pepper *Chef’s Kiss*"

"Sweet and sour."

"From where? (Research Purposes)"

"Yes they are"

"Dry with the option of wet on the side? Like 50/50"

"Facts"

"An Olympian and genius!"

How was Simone Biles' performance in 2021?

Simone last competed in competitive gymnastics in 2021. Despite not retiring, the celebrated gymnast hasn't returned to competitive gymnastics since the Tokyo Olympics.

Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the Women's Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

In May 2021, the GOAT gymnast competed in the U.S. Classic. Biles debuted a Yurchenko double pike vault at the U.S. Classic. She won the all-around, balance beam, and floor exercise events.

Following that, Biles competed in the 2021 U.S. National Championships in June 2021. Simone claimed the individual all-around, vault, balance beam and floor exercise event titles at the 2021 U.S. National Championships. The champion gymnast finished in third place in the uneven bars event.

Her title in all-around event was said to be her seventh national all-around title, whcih also helped her qualify for the Olympic trials.

With impressive performances in the Olympic trials, she qualified to represent Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. Simone withdrew after completing the vault leg of the team's all-round finals, citing mental health reasons. Team USA won the silver medal in the team all-around event.

Simone Biles further withdrew from the finals of the vault, uneven bars and the floor event as well. She then competed in the finals of the balance beam event and finished in third place, thus winning the bronze medal.

