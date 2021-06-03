US Gymnastics Championships 2021: Event Timings, Participants List, and Live Streaming Details

The US Gymnastics Championships 2021 is scheduled to start on Thursday (June 3). The 57th edition of the tournament will take place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth and will see the best gymnasts from the country compete against each other.

The national championships are spread across four days, from June 3 to June 6.

The US Gymnastics Championships is taking place three weeks prior to the US Olympic Gymnastics Trials, which starts on June 24, 2021.

The championships will witness over 80 senior men’s and women’s artistic gymnasts take part in the competition. The four-day event is crucial for the participants as it will determine their fate in qualifying for the US Olympic Trials.

The gymnasts are set to put on a great show to ensure that they do not let go of this opportunity.

Event timings of US Gymnastics Championships

Day 1 – 3rd June 2021 – Men’s Gymnastics Senior - 6:30 PM CST (5:00 AM IST)

Day 2 – 4th June 2021 – Women’s Gymnastics Senior – 6:30 PM CST (5:00 AM IST)

Day 3 – 5th June 2021 - Men’s Gymnastics Senior - 6:30 PM CST (5:00 AM IST)

Day 4 – 6th June 2021 - Women’s Gymnastics Senior – 5:30 PM CST (4:00 AM IST)

List of participants for US Gymnastics Championships

At the US Gymnastics Championships, all eyes will be on four-time Olympic gold-medalist Simone Biles and Sam Mullick as they look to claim their respective seventh national all-around title.

Apart from them, there will be other gymnasts who could make the headlines at the championships.

These include Jordan Chiles, Yul Moldauer, Morgan Hurd and Laurie Hernandez as they look to earn their spot on the US Olympic Team for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Men's

Crew Bold, Yul Moldauer, Taylor Burkhart, Michael Moran, Ryan McVay, Michael Paradise, Evan Davis, Brandon Briones, Ian Gunther, Colt Walker, Brody Malone, Jeremy Bischoff, Akash Modi, Adrian De Los An, Eddie Penev, Robert Neff, Donothan Bailey, Timothy Wang, Sam Mikulak.

Men's US Gymnastics Championships Senior

Women's

Sydney Barros, Amari Drayton, MyKayla Skinner, Karis German, Sunisa Lee, Kaylen Morgan, Lyden Saltness, Skye Blakely, Laurie Hernandez, Jade Carey, eMjae Frazier, Emily Lee, Kayla DiCello, Grace McCallum, Leanne Wong, Simone Biles, Chellsie Memmel, Jordan Chiles, Zoe Miller, Shilese Jones, Addison Fatta, Ciena Alipio, and Morgan Hurd.

Women's US Gymnastics Championships Senior

TV and live streaming details

The US Gymnastics Championships will be telecast live on NBC Sport for all the viewers in America. The following link can be used to catch all the action on their website.

NBC Sport: https://www.nbcsports.com/live

