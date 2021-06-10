US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021: Laurie Hernandez and Morgan Hurd out of trials 

The likes of Laurie Hernandez and Morgan Hurd will be out of action in the US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021 as they fail to make it to the list of the final 18 participants. USA Gymnastics announced the participants in the men's and women's categories after the national championship concluded on Sunday.

Laurie Hernandez began her senior career in 2016 and was a part of the USA women's team that won the gold medal in Rio. She also clinched a silver medal on the balance beam with a score of 15.333, ahead of bronze-medallist Simone Biles.

Hernandez had to withdraw from the Nationals as she hyper-extended her knees in a balanced beam warm-up on Friday.

Morgan Hurd began her senior career in 2017 and won gold and silver medals in the all-around and balance beam competitions respectively at the World Championships in Montreal.

A year later in Doha, she was a part of the USA team that clinched the gold medal in the World Championships. Hurd also won silver and bronze medals in the floor exercise and all-around competitions respectively.

Full list of women's competitors at US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021

Simone Biles

Simone Biles, Texas/World Champions Centre

Skye Blakely, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Jade Carey, Arizona Sunrays

Jordan Chiles Texas/World Champions Centre

Kayla DiCello, Hill’s Gymnastics

Amari Drayton, Texas/World Champions Centre

Kara Eaker, Great American Gymnastics Express

Addison Fatta, Prestige Gymnastics

Shilese Jones, Ohio/Future Gymnastics Academy

Emily Lee, California/West Valley Gymnastics School

Sunisa Lee, Minnesota/Midwest Gymnastics Center

Emma Malabuyo, Texas Dreams

Grace McCallum, Minnesota/Twin City Twisters

Riley McCusker, New Jersey/Arizona Sunrays

Zoe Miller, Texas/World Champions Centre

Ava Siegfeldt, World Class Gymnastics

MyKayla Skinner, Arizona/Desert Lights Gymnastics

Leanne Wong, Kansas City/Great American Gymnastics Express

Full list of men's competitors at US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021

Sam Mikulak will be eyeing another Olympic qualification (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Cameron Bock, University of Michigan

Allan Bower, University of Oklahoma

Brandon Briones, Stanford University

Alex Diab, University of Illinois

Gage Dyer, University of Oklahoma

Vitaliy Guimaraes, University of Oklahoma

Ian Gunther, Stanford University

Paul Juda, University of Michigan

Riley Loos, Stanford University

Brody Malone, Stanford University

Sam Mikulak, USOPTC

Akash Modi, Stanford University

Yul Moldauer, 5280 Gymnastics

Stephen Nederoscik, Penn State University

Robert Neff, USOPTC

Eddie Penev, USOPTC

Colin van Wicklen, Cypress Academy

Matt Wenske, University of Oklahoma

Donnell Whittenburg, Salto Gymnastics

Shane Wiskus, USOPTC

Alec Yoder, Ohio State University

