US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021: Laurie Hernandez and Morgan Hurd out of trials 

The likes of Laurie Hernandez and Morgan Hurd will be out of action in the US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021 as they fail to make it to the list of the final 18 participants. USA Gymnastics announced the participants in the men's and women's categories after the national championship concluded on Sunday.
Laurie Hernandez began her senior career in 2016 and was a part of the USA women's team that won the gold medal in Rio. She also clinched a silver medal on the balance beam with a score of 15.333, ahead of bronze-medallist Simone Biles.
Hernandez had to withdraw from the Nationals as she hyper-extended her knees in a balanced beam warm-up on Friday.
Morgan Hurd began her senior career in 2017 and won gold and silver medals in the all-around and balance beam competitions respectively at the World Championships in Montreal.
A year later in Doha, she was a part of the USA team that clinched the gold medal in the World Championships. Hurd also won silver and bronze medals in the floor exercise and all-around competitions respectively.
Full list of women's competitors at US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021
Simone Biles, Texas/World Champions Centre
Skye Blakely, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Jade Carey, Arizona Sunrays
Jordan Chiles Texas/World Champions Centre
Kayla DiCello, Hill’s Gymnastics
Amari Drayton, Texas/World Champions Centre
Kara Eaker, Great American Gymnastics Express
Addison Fatta, Prestige Gymnastics
Shilese Jones, Ohio/Future Gymnastics Academy
Emily Lee, California/West Valley Gymnastics School
Sunisa Lee, Minnesota/Midwest Gymnastics Center
Emma Malabuyo, Texas Dreams
Grace McCallum, Minnesota/Twin City Twisters
Riley McCusker, New Jersey/Arizona Sunrays
Zoe Miller, Texas/World Champions Centre
Ava Siegfeldt, World Class Gymnastics
MyKayla Skinner, Arizona/Desert Lights Gymnastics
Leanne Wong, Kansas City/Great American Gymnastics Express
Full list of men's competitors at US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021
Cameron Bock, University of Michigan
Allan Bower, University of Oklahoma
Brandon Briones, Stanford University
Alex Diab, University of Illinois
Gage Dyer, University of Oklahoma
Vitaliy Guimaraes, University of Oklahoma
Ian Gunther, Stanford University
Paul Juda, University of Michigan
Riley Loos, Stanford University
Brody Malone, Stanford University
Sam Mikulak, USOPTC
Akash Modi, Stanford University
Yul Moldauer, 5280 Gymnastics
Stephen Nederoscik, Penn State University
Robert Neff, USOPTC
Eddie Penev, USOPTC
Colin van Wicklen, Cypress Academy
Matt Wenske, University of Oklahoma
Donnell Whittenburg, Salto Gymnastics
Shane Wiskus, USOPTC
Alec Yoder, Ohio State University