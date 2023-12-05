“Walking into monday victories”- Simone Biles shares adorable picture with Jonathan Owens after Green Bay Packers' win over Kansas City chiefs match

American gymnast Simone Biles recently shared an adorable image with her husband, Jonathan Owens, after the conclusion of Sunday’s NFL game. The four-time Olympic gold medallist attended the thrilling match between Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, especially to support her husband and his team.

The latest “Sunday Football Night” witnessed the glorious victory of the Packers against the Chiefs. Its final score was 27-19, resulting in the Packers’s third victory in a row. Besides the thrilling match between the two teams last weekend, the sports world was also elated to see Simone Biles cheering for the Packers’ safety and his team.

After the conclusion of the match, Biles shared a loving picture of Owens and herself on her Instagram. The couple walked hand in hand in a parking lot in the frame. In the first picture, Biles was seen adorably looking at Owens, while in the third, the NFL player looked at the gymnast.

She shared the pictures with the caption:

“walking into monday victorious,” Biles wrote.

Quickly replying to his wife in the comment section, Owens wrote:

"You so fire baby 😍🔥"

They looked extremely stylish in their respective outfits. Biles donned a full-sleeve white top and wore a Green Bay Packers half-jacket on it. She completed her look with a pair of white jeans and a beanie of the same color. Keeping up with her top-notch fashion game, she brilliantly pulled off a pair of yellow boots.

On the other hand, Jonathan Owens looked no less than his wife. He wore a pair of black leather pants and a black and white wollen full-sleeve t-shirt.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’s romance at the Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs match

Biles and Owens at Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers

On Sunday, during the Packers vs Chiefs game night, fans witnessed an adorable moment between Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens.

The gymnast shared the video on her Instagram story. It showed Biles calling Jonathan Owens to the off-side at a time when the game field was undergoing some setup changes. In no time, the Packers’s safety came running across the field to his wife.

Biles's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

The couple shared a beautiful kiss twice, which made their fans cheer for them. After meeting his wife, he ran back to his team, while the gymnast kept on blushing.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are currently in a long-distance relationship. The gymnast has to stay in Texas for gymnastics training and championships. Owens stays in Green Bay to train with his team. However, the couple frequently visits each other whenever they have time.