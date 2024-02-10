Was Gabby Douglas on Vampire Diaries? Everything to know about the Olympic gold medalist's endeavors away from gymnastics

Gabby Douglas made a cameo appearance on The Vampire Diaries in the seventh episode of the fourth season of the American supernatural drama TV series. She can be spotted at the beginning of the episode with Candice King, who played Caroline Forbes in the series.

In that particular scene, Douglas’ character is helping Caroline arrange the flowers ahead of the Miss Mystic Falls Pageant. Caroline, a former winner, was in charge of overseeing the event. Douglas’ cameo appearance was aired on November 29, 2012.

In August of 2012, the Vampire Diaries cast, Nina Dobrev (Elena Gilbert/Katherine Pierce), Paul Wesley (Stefan Salvatore), and Ian Somerhalder (Damon Salvatore), appeared in a video where they were seen congratulating Gabby Douglas on her gold-medal victory in the women’s all-around at the London Olympics 2012.

Later, Gabby Douglas, who herself was a big fan of the show, and Julie Plec, the executive producer of the CW fantasy supernatural drama, discussed on Twitter about a potential cameo appearance of the gymnast in the show’s latest season.

The Vampire Diaries cast, including Dobrev, Somerhalder, King, and Steven Chadwick McQueen (who portrayed Jeremy Gilbert) took photos with Douglas during the filming of her guest appearance.

Besides this, the gymnast had also brought her gold medals to the set as the actors were seen wearing the medals around their necks.

The series, which was set in the imaginary town of Mystic Falls and released in 2009, is one of the most-watched TV series in the world. The show is still talked about despite having aired its last episode on March 10, 2017.

Gabby Douglas’ gymnastics career

Gabrielle Douglas during women's qualification for Artistic Gymnastics at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Gabby Douglas, also known as Gabrielle Christina Victoria Douglas, is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, and two-time World Champion. In her first Olympics appearance in London 2012, she went on to claim the women’s all-around title, securing 62.232 in the finals.

This made her the first African-American athlete to win the individual all-around title at the Olympic Games. Earlier, she had played an instrumental role in the United States’ gold-medal win in the team event as she contributed to the nation’s scorecard in all events, 15.966 in vault, 15.200 in uneven bars, 15.233 in balance beam, and 15.066 in floor exercise.

Her accomplishments at the London Olympics made her the first gymnast from the USA to collect both all-around and team event gold medals in a single edition of the Olympics. Four years later, she was also a member of the gold-medal-winning team in the Rio Olympics.

At the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, she collected two gold medals in the team event and a silver in the individual all-around in the 2015 edition in Glasgow.