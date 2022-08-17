[Watch] First look of 'Daring Simone Biles' series released

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles, who is considered among the all-time greats in gymnastics, will now be seen in a different avatar when she features in a reality television series.

The 25-year-old will appear on her brand new original reality television series, Daring Simone Biles, which will air later this year. Biles will be seen trying new adventures like DJing, beekeeping, and hosting a talkshow, among other things, in this 10-episode series on Snapchat.

In an exclusive first look at a new Snapchat show featuring the Olympian, the trailer highlights Biles having a wild time attempting to master arts other than gymnastics.

Simone Biles @Simone_Biles



Snapchat partner



t.snapchat.com/nuGggZly OMG it’s almost here! Get ready to watch me go from cheerleading to DJing to beekeeping and so much more in my new show Daring Simone Biles. Available only on Snapchat 8/20!Snapchat partner OMG it’s almost here! Get ready to watch me go from cheerleading to DJing to beekeeping and so much more in my new show Daring Simone Biles. Available only on Snapchat 8/20! 🎬Snapchat partner t.snapchat.com/nuGggZly https://t.co/S9Ap6gI7wq

Biles also had a docuseries on Facebook called Simone vs. Herself, which gave Biles' fans, and those interested in her sport, a close look into the life of a gymnast.

The series displayed Biles' intense 34-35 per week training regimen as well as the difficulty and doubts regarding performing at the Olympics.

Simone Biles is known for pushing the boundaries

There aren’t many records left for Simone Biles to break, but she has always been known to break a lot of barriers in the sporting world. Withdrawing from the gymnastics competitions at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Biles, at her peak, emphasized the importance of mental health.

The American gymnast was praised for prioritizing "mental wellness over all else" after pulling out of the Olympic women's team final.

By choosing health, wellness, and safety, Biles' broke another barrier — and arguably the most important one, of stigma regarding mental health issues.

Nothing is certain at the Olympics – especially in a competition that can generate nerves and anxiety like gymnastics. Biles in particular, by saying "no," has shown that issues relating to mental health can even affect the very best.

She is an inspiration to millions of young girls of all races. Biles has won 32 Olympic and World Championship medals in her career so far and has been a dominant force in artistic gymnastics for a decade. Be it her triple-double floor pass, her double-double beam dismount, or her decisions otherwise, she often leads the way.

