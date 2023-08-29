"We're witnessing unmatched power and grace" - American President Joe Biden praises Simone Biles following her record eighth US Gymnastics title

Simone Biles' spectacular victory at the 2023 US Gymnastics Championships at SAP Centre in San Jose earned her applause from the President of the United States Joe Biden.

Biles won a record-breaking eighth national title. The 26-year-old became the oldest woman gymnast to win the title since its commencement in 1963.

President Joe Biden took to social media to write a laudatory post for Biles' victory.

"When we see Simone compete, we're witnessing unmatched power and grace," President Biden wrote.

President Biden not only praised the athlete for her eighth win but also appreciated her for speaking on the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse in the US Gymnastics.

"Not only is she the first in history to hold all eight U.S. gymnastics titles, but she's a trailblazer who spoke up for those who couldn't speak for themselves," added President Biden. "You represent the best of America," he added.

Biles topped the points table with an All-Around score of 118.450, leaving behind Shilese Jones who earned 114.550. Leanne Wong was placed third with 111.100 points.

Biles scored 29.300 in the Balance Beam, 30.200 in the Floor Exercise, 30.550 in Vault, and 28.400 in Uneven Bars.

The 2023 US Gymnastics Championships was only her second competition after her two-year hiatus. Previously, she had withdrawn from the women's team final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health.

Simone Biles' Eight US All-Around Titles

Simone Biles after competing in the floor exercise at the 2023 US Gymnastics Championships at SAP Centre in San Jose, California

Simone Biles has won eight All-Around national titles in the US Gymnastics Championships — in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023.

Biles first won her national title in 2013 where she won silver medals in all four individual events and was selected for the Senior National Team to compete in the World Championships.

At the 2014 National Championships, she won a gold in vault and floor, tied for silver on the balance beam, and finished fourth on the uneven bars. In spite of falling from the beam in the finals, she managed to earn the national title and make it to the Senior National Team.

In 2015, she secured her third national title by becoming the second woman gymnast to do so only after Kim Zmeskal (1990, 1991, and 1992). In 2016, Biles again earned the title and secured a place to compete in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In 2018, she secured first place in all the events to receive the national title and earned the title for the sixth time in 2019. In 2021, she won the title by qualifying to compete at the Olympic Trials.

Simone Biles secured first place in the balance beam, vault, and floor exercise to win the title at the 2023 US Gymnastics Championships.