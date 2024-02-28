When will Gabby Douglas make a comeback? Everything you need to know about the former ' Fierce Five' members' return after Winter Cup withdrawal

Gabby Douglas' highly anticipated comeback to the gymnastics Arena was hindered after the Olympic gold medalist tested positive for COVID-19.

The gymnast was all set to return to the mat at the 2024 Winter Cup from February 23 to 25, 2024, at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky. With her eyes still fixed on the 2024 Paris Olympics, the gymnast still has the chance to soar to Olympic heights in the next few months.

Douglas can earn the spot to compete in the French Capital later this year at the 2024 Xfinity U.S Gymnastics Championships, to be held Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas from May 30 to June 2.

The Fierce Five team member, who secured a gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, may also receive the opportunity at the National team camp in April or at the American Classic slated on May 17 and 18, 2024 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

The 28-year-old gymnast became the first African-American woman to secure an Olympic gold medal in the individual all-around event. She achieved this historic feat in London. The American gymnast can repeat the victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics if she earns the spot in the final opportunity in Connecticut.

"I'm crushed but I'll see you soon" - Gabby Douglas expresses despair after withdrawing from the Winter Cup

Gabby Douglas of the United States looks on during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Gabby Douglas last competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil where she secured a gold medal in the women's team event along with "Final Five," featuring Simone Biles, Aly Riasman, Laurie Hernandez, and Madison Kocian.

The American gymnast stepped back from the sport to focus on her mental health and was set to return after a nearly eight-year hiatus in Kentucky. She took to social media to inform her fans about the withdrawal, expressing her disappointment about being unable to compete at the Winter Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Hey guys. I'm so sad to say that I won't be competing this weekend. I was so excited to get back out on the competition floor, but unfortunately, I just tested positive for covid. Thank you so much for all your support and positive energy- It really does mean the world to me. I'm crushed but I'll see you soon. Sending my best to everyone competing," Douglas wrote.