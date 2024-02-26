Who is Kayla DiCello? Everything to know about the Winter Cup champion who was an alternate in the Olympics team featuring Simone Biles and Suni Lee

Kayla DiCello hogged the limelight after clinching the all-around crown among 34 competitors at the Winter Cup 2024. She achieved an overall 56.850 points, earning 14.200 on vault, 14.300 on uneven bars, 14.300 on balance beam, and 14.050 on floor exercise.

Additionally, she dominated by finishing on top of the podium in the uneven bars, and floor exercise. DiCello also bagged a bronze medal in the balance beam as she showed her consistency in all the events.

After her phenomenal performance at the Winter Cup 2024, she is a prominent contender for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

To secure a berth for Paris 2024, DiCello is likely to face a stiff challenge from Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Gabby Douglas, who are previous all-around gold medalists at the Summer Games. She will also compete against Jordan Chiles, Shilese Jones, Leanne Wong, and other top gymnasts of the nation.

Let’s explore more about DiCello, who is certainly one of the gymnasts to look out for ahead of Paris 2024.

Kayla DiCello’s hometown and family

Kayla DiCello was born to Matt and Kecia DiCello on January 25, 2004, in Maryland. She grew up in Maryland’s Boyds in the USA. She has three siblings - Karleigh and Kyra, who are her sisters, and a brother named Hunter.

Both her sisters are also involved in gymnastics, while Hunter plays baseball.

At what age did DiCello take up the sport?

Kayla DiCello took up the sport when she was just two years old. Her interest in the sport developed after participating in the "Mommy and Me" gymnastics class at Hill's Gymnastics.

What is her favorite gymnastics event?

Her favorite gymnastics event is the uneven bars.

DiCello’s education

DiCello graduated from Northwest High School, located in Germantown, Maryland, in 2022.

Other achievements of DiCello

Kayla Dicello competes on floor as part of Gymnastics - Women's All Around at the Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Kayla DiCello first gained prominence when she was crowned the all-around champion at the Pan American Games 2023. She upset her experienced competitors, securing 54.699 points, to win the event ahead of Brazil’s Flávia Saraiva, and compatriot Jordan Chiles.

Additionally, she won the silver medal in floor exercise and was a member of the team event that collected the gold medal at the Continental Games.

At the World Championships 2023, she was an alternate member of the gold-medal winning team, comprising the likes of Biles, Shilese Jones, Leanne Wong, Skye Blakely, and Joscelyn Roberson. Earlier, in the 2021 edition, she bagged the bronze in the all-around, scoring 54.566 points.

Additionally, she collected two medals at the Pan American Championships 2022 - a gold in floor exercise, and silver in team event. She was the U.S. floor exercise silver medalist in 2021 and earned a bronze in balance beam in 2022.

At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, DiCello was an alternate member of the team that clinched silver, consisting of Biles, Lee, and Grace McCallum.

She is a three-time junior World Championships medalist, winning the gold in vault, and two bronze medals in team event and balance beam in 2019. Representing the Florida Gators women’s team, she clinched a team silver at the NCAA Championships 2023.

Some of DiCello’s interests beyond the gymnastics arena

Dicello’s favorite TV shows are Grey's Anatomy and Friends, while she loves to read Everything, Everything. Her favorite music genre is Country music.