Who is Mary Lou Retton's ex-husband? Everything to know about the former NFL player who later became a college football coach

Mary Lou Retton’s ex-husband Shannon Kelley is a former American football quarterback for the University of Austin. The legendary gymnast and Kelley were married for nearly three decades until they got divorced in 2018. Moreover, presently, he is working as an account manager with NETSYNC.

Shannon Kelley enrolled at the University of Texas, Austin in 1985 and eventually joined its football team as a quarterback. In the first two years, he experienced limited playing time. As a result in 1987, he shifted as a backup to player Bret Stafford.

After graduating from the University of Texas, Kelley earned a master's degree in business administration from the University of St. Thomas in Houston. On completing his master’s degree, Lou Retton’s husband became a successful partner in an investment firm and real estate developer in Houston.

Shannon Kelley and Mary Lou Retton at a party

Although Shannon Kelley became a businessman, his dream job was to become a college football coach. In 2009, he was hired as the quarterbacks coach at Division II Fairmont State University. The former NFL player coached Fighting Falcons for two years, 2009 and 2010, before switching as the director of athletic fundraising and the running backs coach at Pennsylvania Western University, California.

After working as a coach for a while, he left his position in 2020 and began working as an account manager with a networking company, NETSYNC.

Mary Lou Retton and Shannon Kelley's separation

Shannon Kelley and Mary Lou Retton's wedding

Mary Lou Retton joined the University of Texas, Austin in 1986 when she retired from professional gymnastics. It was during this time Shannon Kelley met Mary Lou Retton and fell in love. The couple got engaged in 1989 and got married in 1990 before getting graduated. Eventually, they gave birth to four daughters McKenna, Shayla, Skyla, and Emma.

However, they went their separate ways in 2018 after 27 years of marriage. In an interview with People, the legendary gymnast revealed that she split with her ex-husband when she competed in Dancing with the Stars Season 27. She shared that the couple decided to separate quietly by just informing their family and “close-knit people.”

Looking at her life after divorce, Lou Retton said in the interview:

“I’m on a really good path, and I’m happy with my life."

She added:

“I’m really excited for what this new chapter is going to bring instead of being that scared person that I was a couple of months ago. I really have done a full turnaround.”