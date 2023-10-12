Who is Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes? Everything you need to know about the MLB pitcher who previously played for LSU Tigers'

21-year-old Olivia Dunne is currently dating former LSU Tigers' baseballer Paul Skenes. The rumors about the couple seeing each other spread when the young gymnast was spotted wearing Skenes’ jersey in June 2023 at the College World Series.

Born and raised in Orange County, California, Paul Skenes was into baseball from his high school days at the EL Toro High School. He used to play with teams that would compete in university sports events. Eventually, the 21-year-old attended the United States Air Force Academy at the start of his junior year. While he played with the Air Force Falcons, Skenes made a name for himself and was also named the team captain.

Paul Skenes (Image via LSU Athletes)

After his sophomore year at the United States Air Force Academy in 2022, the baseballer transferred to the Louisiana State University (LSU) to play for the LSU Tigers. There too, he did not miss to show his athletic prowess. Skenes earned a 1.69 run-average which was set as a single-season school record for strikeouts with 209.

More so, he received honors such as Southeastern Conference and National Pitcher of the Year. Nevertheless, at the 2023 Men’s College World Series, he was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

Following his consistent brilliance as a college-level baseballer, Olivia Dunne’s boyfriend was able to enter the 2023 MLB draft as one of its highly anticipated prospects. Finally, he began his professional baseball career in the 2023 season as the Pittsburgh Pirates picked him from the first overall selection.

Paul Skenes reveals how he met Olivia Dunne

The Olivia Dunne-Paul Skenes romance is currently one of the most exciting aspects of the sports world. Their unison was never confirmed by either of them. Fans figured it out eventually by following their Instagram stories.

In an interview with Post-Gazette in August, Paul Skenes revealed that he met influencer-gymnast via mutual acquaintances. He said that his friend was dating Olivia Dunne’s roommate and LSU teammate Elena Marena, which made it possible for them to meet each other.

Skenes added how dating while being famous becomes tough for the couple. He said:

"It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge [La.] by ourselves, there's probably gonna be someone there asking for something - picture, autograph, whatever.”

Moreover, last month, the couple was spotted attending the LSU Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks match at the Tiger Stadium.