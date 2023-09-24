Olivia Dunne attends NCAA football match with her boyfriend in a stunning yellow dress

Olivia Dunne recently attended the NCAA football match with her boyfriend and baseball player Paul Skenes on September 23. For the thrilling game day between the LSU Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks, the 20-year-old chose a stunning yellow dress.

On Saturday, the LSU Tigers saw a slow start in their tussle with the Razorback Hogs but eventually got past them. The Tigers won the nail-biting match, ending the day with a 34 - 41 victory. They will now play against Ole Miss Rebels on October 1.

Dunne was present at the Tiger Stadium to celebrate the victory of her university team. She had also wished the team moments before the match started. The gymnast took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her outfit for the game day along with a message for the LSU Tigers football team.

The Sports Illustrated model shared a picture of her donning a stunning yellow bodycon dress with long white boots. Along with posting the picture, she also wrote on her story,

“Happy game day tigah fans”

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Besides her ravishing look, the gymnast also became a highlight as she attended the match with her boyfriend Paul Skenes. The 21-year-old baseball player previously played for the LSU Tigers. He recently made his Single-A debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft last month.

Paul Skenes confirmed his relationship with Olivia Dunne

Paul Skenes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Last month, Paul Skenes became the top draft pick. At the same time, the former LSU Tigers confirmed his relationship with gymnast Olivia Dunne.

In an interview with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he spoke about how he started getting to know Dunne when a friend of his was dating her roommate. In Skenes' words, it was ‘Just a small-world type of thing’ for the couple. However, eventually, they started dating.

Furthermore, he also talked about the challenges of being a celebrity couple. He said,

“It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge (La.) by ourselves, there’s probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever”, said Paul Skenes.