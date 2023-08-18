Pittsburgh Pirates top draft pick Paul Skenes has confirmed that he is in a romantic relationship with TikTok star and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. This is exciting news for fans of LSU, who have had the privlege to watch the two compete for their school the past few years. Skenes may be at the beginning of his proffesional career, but there are high hopes for him.

This important relationship update was first shared by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which included some choice quotes from Skenes.

Skenes explained that they started getting to know each other when a friend of his was dating her roommate.

"Just a small-world type of thing" - Paul Skenes

He also opened up about some of the challenges that come from being a celebrity couple. They are constantly approached by fans, some nicer than others, and it can take a toll. The role social media, and even articles like this, can have on a relationship varies wildly on the relationship. However, it is rarely a net positive.

"It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge [La.] by ourselves, there’s probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever" - Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne is a top tier competitor for the LSU gymnastics team, but it's fair to say most of her fame comes from the internet. Their shared love of competition and athletics, and of course proximity at LSU, made a relationship sensible.

Will Olivia Dunne be watching Paul Skenes in the Major Leagues soon?

Skenes was seen as one of the most pro-ready prospects in this year's MLB draft. Due to the affect of Covid-19 on his college career, he is much more polished coming out of LSU. He should be able to hit the ground running with the Pirates, with many expecting his promotion coming in 2024. Olivia Dunne could get the chance to see him play in the MLB in 2023, but it remains unlikely.

Skenes is currently ranked as the third best prospect in all of Baseball, per MLB Pipeline.

With the power couple have a lot of great opportunities on the horizon, and it's nice they can experience them together. Skenes could be striking out players on the New York Yankees soon enough, with Olivia Dunne in the stands cheering him on.