Winter Cup 2024: Complete list of the events Gabby Douglas and Suni Lee would be competing in

Fans will soon witness an electrifying show at the 2024 Winter Cup as Gabby Douglas and Suni Lee are set to make their return to the sport.

Douglas took a nearly eight-year hiatus and remained dormant from the sport after securing a victory at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, along with the team. Lee, who clinched a gold medal in the all-around event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, had to step back from the sport after suffering from a kidney-related issue.

Both the Olympic gold medalists will compete against each other in the beam event at the 2024 Winter Cup, scheduled to be held from February 23 to 25 at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

With her eyes locked on the 2024 Paris Olympics, Douglas will also be seen competing in the floor and vault events. Lee, who secured a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in uneven bars, will contend in the same event to get a new element- a full-twisting jaeger on the bar -named after her.

Lee has been honing her skills to execute this element flawlessly for the past two years. If Lee executes the element perfectly, it will be called "the Lee." The showdown will unfold on Saturday, February 24, at 1:30 pm E.T.

Gymnasts to keep an eye on at Winter Cup 2024

Trinity Thomas will also make a return to the sport alongside the two Olympic champions.

Alongside Suni Lee and Gabby Douglas, the three-time NCAA champion, Trinity Thomas, who last competed in 2019, will also be seen vying for the Cup. The two-time Pan-American champion Kaliya Lincoln, and the two-time world championships team gold medalist Skye Blakely, will also contend in Louisville.

The 2023 Winter Cup individual all-around champion, Lexi Zeiss, will strive to defend her title. Hezly Rivera, Jayla Hang, and Simone Rose will make their senior debut contending alongside Kayla Di Cello, Tiana Sumanasekera, and Katelyn Jong.

Schedule for Winter Cup 2024

Friday, February 23, 2024

1:30 p.m. ET: Senior Men’s Competition Day 1

7:00 p.m. ET: Junior Women’s Competition Day 1

Saturday, February 24, 2024

1:00 p.m. ET: Senior Women’s Competition – All-around & Other Events

6:30 p.m. ET: Elite Team Cup Team Competition and Junior Men Competition Day 1 – All-around

Sunday, February 25, 2024

12:00 p.m. ET: Nastia Liukin Cup

5:30 p.m. ET: Winter Cup: Senior Men’s Competition Day 2 – All-around & Other Event Finals & Junior Men’s Event Finals

All the events will be broadcast live on the USA Gymnastics YouTube channel.