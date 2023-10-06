World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2023 Day 6 Results: Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto defends all-around title, Fred Richard wins bronze

Day 6 of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships featured some of the best male gymnasts showcasing their skills in the all-around event. Among the 24 participants, Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto impressed fans by successfully defending his title at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Nevertheless, bronze medallist Fred Richard created history by becoming the first American man to receive a bronze medal in the all-around category on a world championship podium since 2012.

Winners of all-around title at Day Six - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

As per the scores, Two-time Olympic gold medallist Daiki Hashimoto secured an impressive 86.132 points to retain his gold medal. The 22-year-old’s high bar performance pushed Ukraine’s Illia Kovtun into second place with 84.998 points, while USA’s Fred Richard to the third spot with 84.332 points.

Results of World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2023’s All-around event

The 24 male gymnasts in the world championship’s all-around event had to compete part by part in six categories - floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings, vault, parallel bars, and high bar. After performing in these categories, the overall total was calculated.

Rank Gymnast's name Floor Exercise Pommel Horse Still Rings Vault Parallel Bars High Bar Total 1 Daiki Hashimoto 13.466 14.366 14.000 15.000 14.800 14.500 86.132 2 Illia Kovtun 14.000 14.300 13.133 14.333 15.166 14.066 84.998 3 Fred Richard 14.633 13.733 13.500 14.566 14.600 13.300 84.332

Other participants and their overall scores: -

4. Kenta Chiba - 83.464

5. Milad Karimi - 82.931

6. Yumin Abbadini - 82.832

7. Wei Sun - 82.698

8. Noe Seifert - 82.431

9. James Hall - 82.331

10. Diogo Soares - 81.832

11. Krisztofer Meszaros - 81.665

12. Rene Cournoyer - 81.365

13. Jake Jarman - 81.198

14. Florian Langenegger - 80.931

15. Mario Maicchiati - 80.665

16. Lukas Dauser - 80.431

17. Casimir Schmidt - 80.299

18 Ilia Liumbimov - 80.165

19. Asher Hong - 80.064

20. Thierno Diallo - 79.932

21. Luka Van den Keybus - 78.366

22. Ahmet Onder - 78.331

23. Junho Lee - 77.964

24. Khabibullo Ergashev - 77.331

Daiki Hashimoto had a slow start in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2023

Daiki Hashimoto had a slow start in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. After the preliminary competition on September 30, he ended up as the third-best Japanese gymnast. Since only two gymnasts per country were allowed to advance to the all-around final, there were doubts about Hashimoto's chances of defending his title.

However, it was revealed that his team had already decided to send the 22-year-old to the finals, regardless of the results. Fortunately, Hashimoto did not disappoint his team and went on to win the gold medal in the all-around event after six rotations.

In the finals of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Hashimoto started in 17th place in the floor exercise with 13.466 points, but he eventually secured the top spot in the high bar with a score of 14.500.

Daiki Hashimoto will next compete again on October 7 in the floor exercise and high bar finale. Viewers can stream the championship on Peacock.