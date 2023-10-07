World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2023 Day 7 results: Simone Biles wins 6th all-around gold to become most decorated gymnast ever

Day 7 of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships focused on the women’s individual all-around event. Among the 24 female gymnasts who appeared on the world stage to showcase their gymnastics talent, it was 26-year-old Simone Biles who emerged at the top. The legendary gymnast made history by winning her 6th world championship gold medal in the all-around event.

On October 6, Simone Biles won her first individual gold medal at the 2023 World Championship, scoring a magnificent 58.399 score.

The American gymnast defeated the 2022 all-around world champion Rebeca Andrade of Brazil by just 1.633 points.

Winners of the All-Around event on day seven of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

With her stunning floor routine, Andrade took the silver medal with 56.766 and Shilese Jones scored 56.332, securing the bronze medal.

Day 7 results of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

The female all-around event requires gymnasts to compete in a total of four apparatuses - floor exercise, uneven bars, balance beam, and vault. The gymnast’s scores in each of these events sum up to her ultimate all-around score.

Let’s take a look at the results of the all-around event;

Rank Gymnast's name Vault Uneven Bars Balance Beam Floor Exercise Results 1 Simone Biles 15.100 14.333 14.433 14.533 58.399 2 Rebeca Andrade 14.700 14.500 13.500 14.066 56.766 3 Shilese Jones 14.233 14.633 14.066 13.400 56.332

Other participants -

4. Qiyuan Qiu - 54.799

5. Alice D’amato - 54.265

6. Eythora Thorsdottir - 54.098

7. Alice Kinsella - 54.032

8. Kaylia Nemour - 53.966

9. Manilo Esposito - 53.898

10. Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos - 53.865

11. Rina Kishi - 53.199

12. Naomi Visser - 53.132

13. Ondine Achampong - 52.966

14. Morgane Osyssek-Reimer - 52.799

15. Flavia Saraiva - 52.699

16. Elsabeth Black - 51.966

17. Chiaki Hatakeda - 51.865

18. Alexa Moreno - 51.765

19. Yunseo Lee - 51.732

20. Georgia Godwin - 51.699

21. Filipa Martins - 51.598

22. Sarah Voss - 50.799

23. Ana Barbosu - 50.165

24. Pauline Schäfer - 49.932

Simone Biles had an error moment on day 7 of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Biles at Day Seven - 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles displayed supremely impressive skills in the four apparatuses that she performed in. Despite having the Yurchenko double pike vault named internationally as Biles II, she attempted to perform an even better vault at the all-around event. The gymnast’s vault on Friday earned her a total of 15.1 points - 5.6 for difficulty and 9.5 for execution.

She was equally at her best in the uneven bars and balance beam, where she scored 14.333 and 14.433, respectively.

Although the first three apparatuses went smoothly for the legendary gymnast, she experienced a slight jerk in the floor routine. While performing a precise and breath-taking tumble, Biles experienced a small stumble.

The error moment got a few seconds of shock on her face. However, she immediately switched to a beaming smile as she quickly got things in her control. Fortunately, the stumble did not hinder Simone Biles from winning her sixth all-around title at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.