World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2023 Day 9 results: Simone Biles and Khoi Young secure medals for Team USA

The 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, held in Antwerp, Belgium, witnessed quite a few enthralling performances throughout the nine days of the competition. The championships concluded on Sunday, October 8.

The last day of the competition featured the finals for both men's and women's events, including Men's Vault, Men's Parallel Bars, Men's Horizontal Bar, Women's Balance Beam, and Women's Floor exercise.

Simone Biles and Khoi Young maintained their string of victories for the USA, with the latter securing a silver medal and Biles winning two medals on the last day.

Women's Balance Beam Final at 2023

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles competes on the Balance Beam during Women's Qualifications of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the Antwerp Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium.

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles continued her winning streak on the final day of the event by securing a gold medal in the Women's Balance Beam event by scoring a total of 14.800. She was followed by Chinese gymnast Zhoy Yaqin, who scored 14.700.

The 2022 all-around world champion, Rebeca Andrade, secured third place with a total of 14.300. Shilese Jones had to settle for seventh place, scoring 12.933.

The final result of the Women's Balance Beam is given below.

Simone Biles Zhoy Yaqin Rebeca Andrade Sanne Wevers Urara Ashikawa Zhang Qingying Shilese Jones Pauline Schafer

Women's Floor Exercise Final at 2023

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles of Team United States competes on Floor Exercise during the Women's Apparatus Finals at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships at Antwerp Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium.

Proving her dominance, Biles clinched a gold medal in the Women's Floor exercise. She scored a total of 14.633 to win her fifth medal in the championships. Rebeca Andrade followed her, scoring a total of 14.500. Andrade's fellow Brazilian gymnast, Flavia Saraiva, finished third with a total of 13.966. Shilese Jones had to settle for fifth place with a score of 13.666.

The final result of the Women's Floor Exercise is given below.

Simone Biles Rebeca Andrade Flavia Saraiva Sabrina Voinea Shilese Jones Naomi Visser Zhoy Yaqin Alice Kinsella

Men's Vault Final at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Khoi Young poses for a photo with his silver medal on the Vault in the Men's Apparatus Finals at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships at Antwerp Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium.

Khoi Young secured his third medal in Antwerp by clinching a silver in the Men's Vault event with a total score of 14.849, behind Great Britain's Jake Jarman, who scored 15.050. Nazar Chepurnyi of Ukraine secured third place with 14.766. Paul Juda had to settle for the fifth place after scoring 14.550.

The final result of the Men's Vault is given below.

Jake Jarman Khoi Young Nazar Chepurnyi Igor Radivilov Paul Juda Artur Davtyan Harry Hepworth Kevin Penev

Final results for the Men's Parallel Bars at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Lukas Dauser Shi Cong Kaito Sugimoto Kazuma Kaya Ilia Kovtun Asher Hong Matteo Levantesi Yul Moldauer

The final results for the Men's Horizontal Bar

Daiki Hashimoto Tin Srbic Su Weide Milad Karimi Paul Juda Arthur Mariano Kenta Chiba Felix Dolci

