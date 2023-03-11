"You only 20 ???" - Fans shower Sunisa Lee with birthday wishes on her 'more life' post

Sunisa Lee is arguably one of the most improved gymnasts in recent times. She is set to reach far greater heights in her career as a professional gymnast. Sunisa has won three Olympic medals in her career already, with more expected to come next year.

The United States of America gymnastics team has had several superstars in their lineups over the years. Some of them have had massive success in the past decade, namely Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, and several others.

Sunisa Lee is a star in the making and might well be counted among the best one day. On March 9, she celebrated her birthday. In a recent post on Instagram, she posted a photo of herself along with the following caption:

"more life 🎂 #20"

Reacting to the post by Sunisa, one of her followers wrote:

"you only 20 ???"

The Minnesota-born gymnast's birthday post has so far gained more than 65K likes.

Fans and followers react to Sunisa Lee's birthday post

Several fans and followers reacted to the talented gymnast's birthday post. Some of the reactions are attached below.

Jessica Gadirova, British Gymnast and Olympic bronze medallist, wrote:

"Happy Birthday suni! 🥳❤️"

Maggie Nichols, a former American artistic gymnast and eight-time NCAA Champion, wrote:

"Happy birthday!!❤️"

Gymnast Savannah Schoenherr also wished Sunisa Lee:

"Happy birthday beautiful"

Leanne Wong, an American gymnast and gold medal winner in the team event at last year's World Championships in Liverpool, said:

"happy birthday!!! 🥳"

Christina Desiderio, the American gymnast, wrote:

"happy birthday!!!💕"

Another gymnast, Emma Malabuyo, also wished Sunisa:

"happy bday queen💖"

Canadian Gymnast Brooklyn Moors didn't miss the opportunity also:

"happy birthday beautiful 💞💞"

American Tennis Star Coco Gauff also chimed in:

"happy birthday 💗🎉"

Sunisa Lee of Auburn competes on the floor during a meet against LSU at Neville Arena on February 10, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama.

A few more reactions are given here:

"literally my all time favorite suni outfit 😍"

"can’t wait for all the exciting things to come this year! ✨🤍"

"happiest birthday queen love you bunches!!!!!!🤍🤍🤍🤍"

"Happy 20 th birthday @sunisalee 🎂🤸‍♀️"

"Happy birthday baby girl😩💓I love you and wish you more life"

"Queeeen!! 20 and already an Olympian 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Happy birthday, gorgeous! 🤍🤍🤍🤍"

"Happy birthday Suni!! I am a huge fan! Btw I love your dress!"

"You look "Absolutely" Stunning Suni - Wishing You a Very Happy Birthday 🎈🎉🎁🥳🎂❤️"

A huge number of fans and followers wished Sunisa Lee a happy birthday in the comments section. The birthday post has so far received more than 500 comments.

At the end of her sophomore season at Auburn University, she will return to elite-level training. Making the announcement through a video posted on her social media accounts, Sunisa Lee said:

"I'll be returning to elite gymnastics. I have my sights set on Paris in 2024."

This shows that Lee will be making a full effort this year in an attempt to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Once she secures her qualification for the Paris Olympics, Sunisa's main aim will be to increase her medal tally.

Having competed in only one edition of the Olympics, Sunisa has won a gold medal in the all-around event, a silver in the team event, and a bronze in uneven bars. Sunisa Lee will be looking forward to representing the USA at the Paris Olympics and also winning more medals.

Poll : 0 votes