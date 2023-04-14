"You look nothing like her!" - Fans react to Simone Biles getting mistaken for Gabby Douglas

Simone Biles is away from competitive gymnastics and is concentrating on her personal life. It's been more than a year and a half since the Tokyo Olympics and Simone hasn't competed since that edition of the Olympics due to mental health issues.

In the meantime, she got engaged to her boyfriend Jonathan Owens and they are set to get married this year. Though she ain't competing in the gymnastics arena, Biles is extremely active on social media and keeps her followers updated about the various happenings in her life. She often posts photos and tweets on Instagram and Twitter.

In her most recent tweet, Simone claimed that she was still being called Gabby Douglas. The Olympic gold medalist tweeted,

"still getting called gabby douglas is crazy to me"

The GOAT gymnast stated that it was crazy that people were mistakenly calling her Gabby Douglas. Gabby Douglas is none other than Simone's fellow teammate in the United States of America gymnastics team. They were even part of the famous Team USA, which won the gold medal in the team event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Reacting to Simone Biles' tweet, one of her followers wrote,

"I don’t know how they can get you mixed up with Gabby I mean really. You look nothing like her!"

This would have definitely been a surprise to Simone's followers that she was mistaken for another gymnast despite being such a famous gymnast. Gabby Douglas has also created a legacy as a successful gymnast. She has won three Olympic gold medals so far.

Simone Biles of USA and Gabrielle Douglas of USA celebrate after the All-Around Final on day seven of the 2015 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Gabby claimed two gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics by emerging victorious in the team event and all-around event. In the all-around event, Gabby's final score was 62.232.

She won another gold medal in the team event of the 2016 Rio Olympics. For the event, Simone and Gabby represented Team USA together. Douglas also won two gold medals and one silver medal at the World Championships.

Followers and fans react to Simone Biles latest tweet

Several followers and fans reacted to Simone's latest tweet in which she said that she was being called Gabby Douglas. Some of the reactions are attached below:

"I met you in the Phoenix airport. I was star stuck and couldn’t say your name. This lady next to me goes OMG your gabby Douglas and we both looked at her crazy. Then I said NO, she’s Simone biles, my daughters hero. Can I have a pic. And you took one with me"

"Two GOATs, but I get the frustration it must cause."

"What??? It is crazy. She was Awesome - love Gabby- but you r the GOAT We recognize-"

"That’s mind blowing honestly"

"There is only one GOAT: Simone Biles!!"

"This is the most unexpected tweet of today."

"what the f*ck is wrong with people"

"this is absolutely insane"

"Both amazing gymnast and I understand where you’re coming from as that can be frustrating but I would definitely rephrase your comment as it can come off rude to her"

"but really sad! They look nothing alike!"

"I have no idea how anyone could confuse the two of you!"

Some of Simone Biles' followers felt it was racist that people weren't able to distinguish between Simone and Gabby.

"Are people missing the point? Or am i reading in too deep ? Bc everyone doing that racist. Period"

"it’s racist to me"

"mixing up two black girls who are extremely skilled and the best at their craft just seems racist to me idk"

Many felt that it was surprising how people weren't able to identify two great gymnasts despite everything they have achieved in the sport of gymnastics in their respective careers.

