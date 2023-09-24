Zsofia Kovacs withdraws from World Artistic Gymnastics Championships after tearing ACL during practice

Zsofia Kovacs has stepped back from the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships due to an injury.

Kovacs was one of Hungary's favorite gymnasts to participate in the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, which is scheduled in Antwerp, Belgium from September 30 to October 8, 2023.

At a recent practice session, the Hungarian tore her ACL and missed the opportunity to travel with the team to the World Championships. Kovacs took to social media to inform her fans about the injury.

"The saddest thing in the life of a top athlete is when he gets injured," wrote Kovacs. "Today's workout I tore my front ACL," she informed

"On Monday I would have left with the team for the World Qualification Championship, where they have to travel without me! I will be there with my heart and soul," she expressed.

Kovacs informed her fans that she would be undergoing surgery followed by a long rehabilitation process. Even after the setback, she expressed her intention to recover faster and come back stronger to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I am waiting for a surgery and then a lengthy rehabilitation," she informed. "It is very difficult now, but I will recover as fast as possible and come back even stronger, because I will not give up on my Olympic dreams for next year either," she wrote.

Zsofia Kovacs dazzled at the 2023 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Zsofia Kovacs competes in the women's balance beam final at the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships in London, England

Zsofia Kovacs won two medals at the 2023 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Antalya, Turkey, from April 11 - 16, 2023. The European Artistic Gymnastics Championships served as the qualifying event for the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Kovacs clinched a silver medal in the women's all-around event leaving behind Alice D'Amato. The Hungarian scored a total of 54.899 with D'Amato scoring 54.500. Jessica Gadirova secured the gold medal with an impressive total of 55.032.

In the Balance Beam event, Kovacs secured third place with a score of 13.700. Sanne Wevers and Manila Esposito secured the top two places with a total score of 13.800 and 13.700 respectively.

Kovacs also represented Hungary at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In 2016, Kovacs was placed 33rd in the qualifications, missing out to compete in the finals. At the Tokyo Olympics, she qualified in the all-around event and finished in 14th place scoring a total of 53.433.