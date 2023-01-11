“No no, I meant bc their season just ended” – Simone Biles replies to a fan worried about Jonathan Owens leaving her

Biles is known to be a prolific gymnast and is considered by many to be the greatest female gymnast of all time. While she is not working on perfecting her craft, Biles is known to avidly support her fiancé Jonathan Owens' games in the NFL. Owens plays as an American football safety for the Houston Texans in the National Football League.

In a recent post on her Instagram account, Biles posed for the camera wearing the Texans jersey. While the picture was not out of character for the Olympian, the caption is what caught the attention of some fans. It read:

"I know it’s an away game but i gotta post this before it’s too late 🤷🏾‍♀️"

One fan in particular misinterpreted the caption for something totally different than what the Olympian actually meant. The fan thought that Biles and Owens were splitting up and that the gymnast was hinting at it in her caption. The comment read:

"Before it’s too late? He better not be leaving us 😭"

Biles quickly replied to the comment in an attempt to clear up the confusion. In the comment, she stated that her caption was signaling the Texans' season ending and not her relationship with Owens.

"No no, I meant bc their season just ended today so that’s why! haha"

Biles' post: Fans react

The comments section of an athlete's socials are filled with intriguing comments worthy of dissection. The Olympian's social media posts are no different as they garner a lot of attention. Some fans took the opportunity to praise Biles on her new outfit, with one even enquiring where Biles finds her leggings:

With four Olympic golds and 19 golds at the World Championships, Biles is the most-decorated female artistic gymnast of all time. The comments section was overflowing with appreciation for what she has done for the sport. One fan also mentioned that their daughter is 'crazy' about gymnastics thanks to her and another mentioned that Biles was their 'hero'.

Biles and Jonathan Owens have been together since August 2020, and nearly two years later, she announced their engagement in February 2022. The stage is set this year for the pair to finally tie the knot, but as it should be with everything personal, the two have kept their plans to themselves. However, one fan could not contain their excitement and enquired about their future:

