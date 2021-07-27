Olympics 2021: Simone Biles misses artistic gymnastics team final

American gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from the artistic gymnastics women's team final at the Olympics 2021 following an injury to her foot.

Biles was seen participating in the event during the first rotation and took part in the vault event along with teammates Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum. Biles scored a 13.766 in the round. She appeared to have missed her landing and injured herself in the process.

Following this, she was attended to by a team trainer and was ultimately seen leaving the floor at the Ariake Gymnastics Center. She later returned with a strapping on her foot and did not warm up for the uneven bars event which the Team USA was supposed to participate in rotation 2.

Simone Biles walking off the arena after a suspected injury

Biles' teammate Jordan Chiles, who was listed as the reserve for the uneven bars, stepped in place for Biles after it was confirmed that she had withdrawn from the final.

It has been confirmed that #SimoneBiles has withdrawn from tonight's women's #ArtisticGymnastics team final.



Follow our live blog for more updates 👇https://t.co/P8skmoW32i — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 27, 2021

Simone Biles a doubt for upcoming Tokyo Olympics events

A statement released by the USA Gymnastics team said:

"Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

Official statement: "Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."



Thinking of you, Simone! pic.twitter.com/QA1GYHwWTv — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 27, 2021

Qualifications for the women's all around event will begin on Thursday and it remains to be seen whether Biles, who was supposed to compete in the competition, will be able to recover in time to take the floor.

In the build up to the Tokyo Olympics, there was a lot of speculation about Simone Biles' mental health. The 24-year-old herself claimed that she felt the 'pressure of the world on her shoulders' which was not always easy to brush off.

Simone Biles earned a name for herself after winning four gold medals and a bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the artistic gymnastics event at the age of 20. She is often termed as the greatest of all time in the sport.

Without Biles, Team USA won the silver medal in the women's team final. Simone Biles could be seen cheering for her compatriots. Whether she'll compete on the floor in the coming days remains to be seen.

Also read - India at Olympics 2021

Edited by S Chowdhury