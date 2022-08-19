OOFOS US Gymnastics Championships 2022: Day 1 results, Day 2 Schedule, where to watch and more 

The 2022 OOFOS US Gymnastics Championships kicked off on Thursday, August 18 at the Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida. All elite athletes have gathered to showcase their talent at this mega event, which will continue until August 21.

The Championships have been organized by USA Gymnastics every year since 1963.

It will feature the country's top artistic gymnasts and will serve as the end of the domestic season. Nearly 150 athletes will compete this time around. The champions will be crowned based on the combined two-day totals.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Championships Day 1 results and Day 2 schedule:

US Gymnastics Championships 2022 Day 1 results

John Brody Malone, who is part of the Stanford gymnastics team, notched the highest all-around score on Day 1 of the senior men's competition at the Championships. His combined score of 88.942 took him to the lead by nearly four points. In addition, the 22-year-old also topped the horizontal bar scoresheet with a 15.716.

"That [88.942] is kind of what I need to be scoring without bonuses to be competitive internationally,” Malone said at the end of Day 1. “So we’ve got a lot of work to do."

Malone was followed by first-year senior Asher Hong from Cypress Academy of Gymnastics with a score of 85.480. With 16.630 on vault and 14.729 on floor exercise, he has topped the apparatus leaderboards.

Donnell Whittenburg came third with 84.774. He was also the leader on still rings with a 15.422. Ian Skirkey from the University of Illinois set the tone on pommel horse with a 15.743, and Curran Phillips delivered the day's high score on parallel bars with a 16.999.

US Gymnastics Championships 2022 Day 2 Schedule

The US Gymnastics Championships will continue on Friday at 7 pm ET with the women's competition which will be live on Olympic Channel, Home of Team USA and streaming on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock. There will be a total of four sessions, two for men and two for women.

Here's what the schedule looks like:

Friday August 19 7-9 p.m. - Women Day 1

Saturday August 20 3-5 p.m. - Women Day 1

Saturday August 20 7-9:30 p.m. - Men Day 2

Sunday August 21 12:30-2 p.m. - Men Day 2

Sunday August 21 7-9 p.m. - Women Day 2

Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles will be competing for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics. While Chiles took silver in the team event, Carey won gold in the floor exercise. The day will also include Leanne Wong. Kayla DiCello, Konnor McClain, Shilese Jones and Skye Blakely.

Notably, Simone Biles will not be competing for the first time since 2017. In addition, Suni Lee is also not competing this year, but may be back next year.

For more information, you can check out the Team USA official website or NBC Sports.

