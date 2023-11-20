"Politics suck and it makes me so sad" - MyKayla Skinner "hurt" on not getting a perfect 10 on vault

Former American artistic gymnast MyKayla Skinner has criticized the scoring system of the NCAA, i.e., the code of points.

Skinner has expressed her discontent and also blamed politics in a social media post, having never received a perfect 10 on the vault. Skinner is a 2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medalist in the discipline. She had replaced Simone Biles in the US team for the event after the latter withdrew to focus on her mental health. Skinner scored a total of 14.916 for her Cheng and Amanar vaults.

The 26-year-old has four NCAA Championship medals to her name. Skinner joined the women's gymnastics team at the University of Utah in 2016. In 2016 and 2018, she won the Pac-12 all-around and vault championships.

At the 2018 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships, Skinner won a silver in the all-around and tied for first place in vault. Although she scored a perfect 10 in the floor exercise PAC-12 Championships in the 2018-19 season, she has never scored a perfect 10 on the vault in any NCAA Championships. She has come close though with 9.9375 points.

Skinner called out the the unfair scoring on social media and expressed her displeasure. She shared a video of her performing an element in the vault with the post.

"Still hurt they never gave me a perfect 10 on vault," she wrote. "My junior year I spent all off season learning how to finally stick this thing," Skinner stated.

"Politics suck and it makes me so sad," Skinner expressed.

A look at MyKayla Skinner's performances at the World Championships and Pan American Games

MyKayla Skinner competes on the floor exercise during the Women's Senior competition of the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri

MyKayla Skinner represented the United States of America at the Pan American Games in 2014 held in Mississauga, Ontario. She put in an exceptional performance by clinching four gold medals at the Games.

The American artistic gymnast led her team to victory by leaving behind the Brazilian and the Mexican squad. She dominated three events at the 2014 Pan American Games, including the individual all-around, vault, uneven bars, and floor exercises.

She has three gold medals and one bronze medal from the World Championships to her name. At the 2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Nanning, China, she clinched a gold in the team event and a bronze in the vault event. Further, she went on to secure two gold medals with the team at the 2015 Glasgow and 2019 Stuttgart World Championships.