In Pictures: Jordan Chiles shows off the medals she won at Pan American Games 2023

Jordan Chiles, the American gymnast recently posted three pictures on her official Instagram account with her medals that she won at the 2023 Pan American Games.

Chiles won three medals of each color at the 2023 Pan American Games. She won a gold medal in the team event of the gymnastics competition, a silver in the women’s vault event and a bronze medal in the all-around event.

Jordan Chiles along with teammates Kayla DiCello, Zoe Miller, Kaliya Lincoln and Tiana Sumanasekera clinched the gold medal in the women's team event of gymnastics with an overall score of 165.196 points.

They were followed by the Brazilian team comprising Rebeca Andrade who won the silver medal with an overall score of 161.564 points. The bronze medal was bagged by Canada with an overall score of 154.230 points.

The Olympic silver medalist then bagged the bronze medal in the all-around event at the 2023 Pan American Games with a score of 53.999. The gold medal was bagged by her US teammate Kayla DiCello with a score of 54.699. The silver medal went to Brazil’s Flavia Saraiva who finished the event with a score of 54.565.

Jordan Chiles also secured a silver medal in the women's vault event bagged at the 2023 Pan American Games with an average score of 14.150. The gold medal went to the reigning Olympic and world champion Rebeca Andrade whose final score was 15.333.

Jordan Chiles also participated in the uneven bar event but couldn’t bag any medal as she finished in seventh place with a score of 12.400.

Jordan Chiles’ fall at 2023 Pan American Games left everyone terrified

On October 24, while performing at the uneven bars event, Jordan Chiles had a frightening fall in the 2023 Pan American Games that left everyone frightened.

She inadvertently struck her heels on the bar during her execution of the Piked Jaeger and subsequently lost her balance resulting in a fall while performing on the uneven bars. As a consequence she had to settle for seventh place in the competition with a score of 12.400.

After the competition Chiles explained her mental state after the incident and seemed disappointed as she had to return without adding one more medal to her tally.

"I am currently experiencing mixed emotions, and it seems like the negative feelings outweigh the positive ones. I prefer not to express any sense of dissatisfaction with myself, as I am uncertain about what exactly transpired. I am experiencing mild discomfort in my heels. My mental state can be best described as depleted.”