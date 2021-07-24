Pranati Nayak gymnastics event at Olympics today (25th July): When and where to watch, event details, LIVE streaming

At the 2021 Olympics, an Indian contingent of 127 athletes will compete in 18 sports for a finish at the podium. The Rio Olympics was the first time India sent a female participant in gymnastics. In Tokyo, India will once again have a gymnast to represent the nation, after Pranati Nayak earned a continental quota along with Milka Gehani from Sri Lanka.

#2: The only gymnast to qualify for #tokyo #Olympics from India.

After a phenomenal bronze in the 2019 World Championships, watch out for Praniti Nayak as she hits her mark in the Women's Artistic Gymnastics All-around event! 🤩🇮🇳🤸‍♀️ #TokyoOlympics #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/VXljFbXFRt pic.twitter.com/i2zh125e3F — Women In Sports Inc. (@womeninsportsin) July 11, 2021

Pranati Nayak's journey to Rio

Pranati Nayak started off her journey under the wings of Minara Begum. She has been coached by Minara for the last 18 years. Pranati has performed well on the Indian circuit since her first nationals in 2012. She claimed her biggest ever medal at the Asian Championships 2019, winning bronze in the vault event.

Pranati and Dipa Karmarkar

India has not sent many gymnasts to the Olympics. Dipa Karmarkar was the first woman, Pranati the second. They have been facing each other for several years in the national circuit. Dipa has won two medals at international competitions while Pranati's first win came in 2019. The 26-year-old will hope to have a big impact on Indian gymnastics, just like Karmarkar did with her stellar performance in Rio.

Expectations from Pranati Nayak at the Olympics

Dipa Karmakar finished agonizingly short of a medal at the Rio Olympics when she scored 15.066 to finish fourth in her event. Pranati has big shoes to fill. To stand a chance against ace performers Simone Biles, Uchimura Kohei and Tang Xijing, Pranati will have to showcase something special.

Timings and broadcast details for gymnastics

Pranati Nayak will compete in the women's all-around event. Qualifications for the event are scheduled for July 25. The Olympics 2021 will be broadcasted in India by the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1 HD/SD, Sony Ten 2 HD/SD and Sony Six will broadcast the Games in English. Sony Ten 3 HD/SD will broadcast the event in Hindi. Live streaming of the Olympics will be available on the Sony LIV App. Doordarshan will live telecast all of India's events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Also Read: India at Tokyo Olympics 2021: Badminton

Edited by SANJAY K K