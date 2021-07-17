Pranati Nayak at the Tokyo Olympics: When and where to watch the Indian gymnast - event, schedule, timings (IST)

Ever since Dipa Karmakar's appearance at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, India's outlook on gymnastics has changed. Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak will look to leave a mark at this year's Tokyo Olympics. Pranati will look to give her personal best and make the country proud.

Pranati Nayak is the only Indian gymnast to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old hails from the Pingla village in the Medinipur district of West Bengal. She has been working with her trainer Minara Begum for the last 18 years.

Pranati clinched a bronze medal in the vault at the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in 2019. She is now set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after qualifying through the continental quota.

After putting on a good show at the Asian Artistic Championship, Pranati had hoped to make the Tokyo Olympics cut at the World Championships in Stuttgart. However, she fell short by a narrow margin. She scored 14.200 in vault, 11.133 in floor exercise, 10.566 in bar and 9.933 in beam. Her total came up to 45.832.

Later, she became eligible to compete from the quota following the cancelation of the 9th Senior Asian Championships, which were scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China.

Pranati is scheduled to board a flight to Tokyo today.

I congratulate gymnast Pranati Nayak for qualifying for Tokyo Olympics. She is the only Indian gymnast to have qualified by earning the Asian Continental quota and will represent India in Artistic Gymnastics. Will provide all possible support. pic.twitter.com/ww4q9IZ0mx — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 5, 2021

Also read: Tokyo Olympics 2020 broadcast schedule India: where to watch, timings, and more details

Pranati's Gymnastics schedule and timings (IST)

25th July Women's Artistic Gymnastics Qualification (Pranati Nayak) - From 6:30 am onwards.

August 1 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Floor Exercise Final, Men's Floor Exercise Victory Ceremony, Women's Vault Final, Women's Vault Victory Ceremony, Men's Pommel Horse Final, Men's Pommel Horse Victory Ceremony, Women's Uneven Bars Final - 13:30 pm IST onwards

August 2 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Rings Final, Men's Rings Victory Ceremony, Women's Floor Exercise Final, Women's Floor Exercise Victory Ceremony, Men's Vault Final - 13:30 pm IST onwards

August 3 Artistic Gymnastics Men's Parallel Bars Final, Men's Parallel Bars Victory Ceremony, Women's Balance Beam Final, Women's Balance Beam Victory Ceremony, Men's Horizontal Bar Final- 13:30 pm IST onwards.

Pranati Nayak's live streaming details

The Tokyo Olympics will be live broadcasted on Sony Sports Network in India. It will be available in multiple languages on the Sony Sports Network. Online viewers can tune into Sony’s digital platform Sony LIV to catch all the live action from the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Also read: Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule

Edited by Diptanil Roy