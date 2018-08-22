Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sans Dipa, Indian gymnasts finish 7th in team event final

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
13   //    22 Aug 2018, 20:26 IST

Jakarta, Aug 22 (PTI) Forced to compete without Dipa Karmakar, the Indian women's gymnasts finished seventh in the team event final at the Asian Games here today.

In the absence of Dipa, who pulled out of team event final after her old knee injury flared up again, the Indians slipped down the order quite early in the proceedings. They eventually finished just ahead of hosts Indonesia in the eight-team final with a score of 138.050.

Each team had three gymnasts competing in all the four apparatus -- vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floors -- with three best scores to be counted. Unlike in the qualification round where four gymnasts competed and three best scores counted, even one bad performance does have impact on the team ranking in the final round.

For India, Aruna Budda Reddy and Pranati Das featured in all four apparatus while Pranati Nayak did in three, leaving the balance beam apparatus slot to Mandira Chowdhury.

In the last apparatus, which was balance beam, Mandira fell in her front salto and then met with the same fate in her aerial effort as India ended the team final in disappointment.

Tomorrow, Pranati Nayak and Aruna Budda Reddy will compete in the vault individual final. The duo had finished ahead of Dipa at sixth and seventh respectively in the vault qualification round yesterday.

Dipa is expected to compete in balance beam individual final on August 24 after she failed to qualify for final in her pet vault event. She had finished behind Pranati Nayak and Aruna in the vault qualification and only two competitors are allowed from a country in the final

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asian Games 2018: Dipa Karmakar pulls out of team event...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Dipa Karmakar hurts her knee, pulls out...
RELATED STORY
Dipa creates history, becomes first Indian to win gold in...
RELATED STORY
Dipa Karmakar's Gold at Gymnastic World Challenge Cup may...
RELATED STORY
Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships 2018: 19-year-old...
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: Meet India's 22-year-old medal...
RELATED STORY
On this date in 2012: Heartbreak for McKayla Maroney
RELATED STORY
10 Best Olympic gymnasts of all time
RELATED STORY
2020 Summer Olympics: USA Women's Gymnastics team lineup...
RELATED STORY
5 sports where India should be excelling, but isn't yet
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us