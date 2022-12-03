Simone Biles has been on a break since her participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She hasn't competed in competitive gymnastics due to mental health reasons. But on a personal front, the Ohio-born gymnast is having the time of her life.

Since getting engaged to football player Jonathan Owens earlier this year, she has been making preparations for their wedding, set to take place in 2023. The gymnast often posts photos along with her fiancé. She has now posted a couple of photos on her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The GOAT Olympian wrote in the caption:

"Holiday card".

The tweet has been attached below:

The couple looked very happy in those photos. Biles' fans rushed to the comment section to express their opinions on the photo posted by their favorite gymnast. One of them wrote a particularly sweet message:

"This pic is greatness. Simone you look to be so happy and so does he...."

Dale Smith @Texdale @Simone_Biles @jjowens_3 This pic is greatness. Simone you look to be so happy and so does he.... @Simone_Biles @jjowens_3 This pic is greatness. Simone you look to be so happy and so does he....

Other fans react to the photo posted by Simone Biles

Several fans reacted to the photos posted by Simone Biles and the pics have gained around 12.1K likes so far on Twitter alone. Some of the fan reactions are shown below.

Deborah Steele @DKSOmaha @Simone_Biles @jjowens_3 Baby girl if don’t ever turn another dang flip in your life, my hope for you is that you’ll always be as happy as you look in this picture. I miss the gymnast, Simone, but I’m enjoying following you in this chapter of your life as well. I’m so happy for you. @Simone_Biles @jjowens_3 Baby girl if don’t ever turn another dang flip in your life, my hope for you is that you’ll always be as happy as you look in this picture. I miss the gymnast, Simone, but I’m enjoying following you in this chapter of your life as well. I’m so happy for you. ❤️

Sandy @SandraRatzo60 @Simone_Biles @jjowens_3 These are a reflection of just how happy y’all are!! Love them!! @Simone_Biles @jjowens_3 These are a reflection of just how happy y’all are!! Love them!! ❤️❤️

How did Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens meet?

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are engaged now. The champion gymnast and the NFL player had a close encounter during a Houston Texans game in 2019, according to 'People'. But they officially met through a dating app called Raya in March 2020.

The Ohio-born gymnast made the first move. She told the Wall Street Journal that:

"He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute, so I said hi'. And then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we hang out a week or two later"

Initially, Owens didn't know much about Simone. He claimed that he didn't know who she was and hadn't heard about her. In an interaction with Texas Monthly in June 2021, the footballer said:

"I just hadn't heard of her, and when I told her that, that's one of the things she liked"

They met at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and spent a lot of time together because they had a huge amount of time off in that period. On August 3, 2020, Simone Biles made her relationship official to the world through an Instagram post, having a couple of photos along with the caption "It's just us."

Poll : 0 votes