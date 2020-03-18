Tokyo Olympics 2020: Gymnastic qualifiers called off due to coronavirus threat

The qualifiers, which were scheduled to be held from April 4th have been cancelled.

The rhythmic test event will go ahead as planned, despite the qualifiers being called off.

Simone Biles in action

With the coronavirus bringing a sudden halt to many Tokyo Olympics 2020 qualifying events around the world, the gymnastic qualifiers are the latest to take a hit as the event has been called off, with a little more than two weeks left to go for the April 4th commencement date.

However, it has come to light that the rhythmic gymnastics test event, which is scheduled to take place on April 6th will not be called off, and will be contested as per schedule.

The qualifiers, which were set to host USA's superstar Simon Biles - who won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics - was to be held behind closed doors, but considering the widespread dangers of the virus, the competition has been cancelled.

The Japan Gymnastics Association released a statement in which it is clear that the decision has been taken owing to multiple factors.

Due to the impact of the spread of coronavirus infections in Europe and cancellations of World Cups in other countries, many athletes and judges decided not to participate in the event.

However, the organisers also added that upon consultation with the International Olympic Committee and Federation Internationale de Gymnastique, the test event will go ahead as scheduled.

After confirming it is safe to do so, Tokyo 2020 will carry out on operational test within the given dates.

Despite multiple qualification events being cancelled over the last month or so, the IOC recently released a statement that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will not be delayed and taking all the necessary precautions ahead of the event, the quadrennial Games will take place as scheduled.