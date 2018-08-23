Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Two Indian gymnasts finish at bottom in vault final, Dipa last hope

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
23   //    23 Aug 2018, 17:14 IST

Jakarta, Aug 23 (PTI) Aruna Budda Reddy and Pranati Nayak brought up the rear at seventh and eighth positions respectively in the women's individual vault event final as Indian gymnasts continued their quest for a medal in the 18th Asian Games today.

India was the only country to have two participants in the vault final but both failed to produce their best and ended at the bottom of the eight-woman title round.

Star gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who finished fourth in Rio Olympics in this event, could not qualify for the final as her old knee injury flared up during the qualification round, finishing behind Aruna and Pranati.

Only two gymnasts from a country can qualify for the final round of an individual apparatus.

Aruna was the first to start among the two Indians but she had a fall in her first vault to collect just a score of 12.125. She did reasonably well to secure 13.425 in her second vault. But the average score of 12.775 was just enough for a seventh-place finish.

Aruna had earlier this year become the first Indian to clinch an individual medal at the 2018 Gymnastics World Cup by winning a bronze in Melbourne, Australia. She had scored 13.649 then.

Pranati also did not begin well today as she had a fall in her first vault -- a Tsukahara double. Her average score of 12.650 put her below compatriot Aruna at last spot.

The men's gymnasts have failed to make a mark as none of the four, including Ashish Kumar, could make it to any individual apparatus final. India also failed to qualify for the men's team event final as it finished ninth in the qualification round.

Yesterday, the Indian women's gymnasts competed without Dipa and finished seventh in the team event final.

All eyes will now be on Dipa as she competes in the women's individual balance beam final.

India has won just one medal in gymnastics in the history of Asian Games, with Ashish clinching a bronze in the 2010 Asiad in floor exercise

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asian Games 2018: Dipa Karmakar pulls out of team event...
RELATED STORY
Dipa Karmakar's Gold at Gymnastic World Challenge Cup may...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Dipa Karmakar hurts her knee, pulls out...
RELATED STORY
On this date in 2012: Heartbreak for McKayla Maroney
RELATED STORY
Dipa creates history, becomes first Indian to win gold in...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Dipa Karmakar unable to practise new...
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: Meet India's 22-year-old medal...
RELATED STORY
10 Best Olympic gymnasts of all time
RELATED STORY
10 most unforgettable moments from the Rio Olympics for...
RELATED STORY
2020 Summer Olympics: USA Women's Gymnastics team lineup...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us