Was Simone Biles a Houston Texans cheerleader?

American artistic gymnast Simone Biles had an extraordinary 2016 season after winning four Olympic gold medals in Rio. Since there were four years to go for the next Olympics, Biles utilized the time for training and other productive activities.

She has always been a diehard fan of the NFL's Houston Texans which happens to be her home team. The following year, she added another feather to her cap after being named the first-ever honorary Houston Texans cheerleader.

Simone Biles as first-ever honorary Houston Texans cheerleader

Simone Biles put on the iconic red boots that were custom-made for her on September 10, 2017. Doing so, she made her debut as the first-ever honorary Houston Texans cheerleader at the NRG Stadium in Texas.

She made her debut in the match between her hometown team and the San Francisco 49ers. Moroever, she got her own pair of red boots and a locker along with her teammates.

the ICON @Simone_Biles will be our 1st ever honorary HTC at our NEXT #Texans home game on 12/10/17!
YES she will have a Locker
YES she will be dancing with us at NRG Stadium
YES she will have that #HTownSwag and
YES she will be wearing the #LegendaryRedBoots

This is not the first time that Simone Biles has been associated with the team. Previously, in 2016, she had the honor of announcing one of the team’s draft picks, and in 2015, she made a wonderful entrance onto the field after the pre-game introduction. She has thoroughly enjoyed being on the field with the team.

It all started when Biles was invited as a guest of the Houston Texans two years prior. On that occasion, she took a picture with the cheerleading squad and tweeted,

"In my next life I'll be an NFL cheerleader."

The star gymnast did not have to wait too long for her wish to come true. The then 20-year-old did not take it as a mere appearance but took her practice sessions quite seriously.

As per reports, she went through two practice sessions with the Texans cheerleaders and was in constant communication with them to make sure she was prepared.

"They've been so helpful in and out of practice, sending me videos and all that and even just today, they're like, 'Let's go over this,'" Biles said. "They're so helpful in telling me how the crowd's going to react and how loud it's going to be so to not pay attention because you can get distracted."

Thousands of fans enjoyed and cheered for Biles from the stands.

“I had such an amazing experience cheering at the Texans Game Definitely a memory to last forever!” Biles wrote.

She also shared a picture with retired basketball legend Hakeem Olajuwo. He stands seven-feet tall compared to Biles' 4'9". He also once starred for the Texans.

Unfortunately, despite Simone Biles' lucky charm appearance, the Texans lost to the 49ers 116-26 on that day.

This is not the first time Biles has demonstrated her skills on the sidelines. Earlier, she was a part of the show Dancing With the Stars but was eliminated, leaving her fans outraged.

However, nothing surpassed the excitement of seeing Biles at the highest sporting spectacle, the Tokyo Olympics. All eyes were on her with expectations that she would be victorious at the Olympics again.

Unfortunately, Simone Biles had to retire from most of the events citing mental health issues. Eventually, she ended her Tokyo stint with one silver and one bronze medal.

