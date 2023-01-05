Watch: Rare footage shows baby Simone Biles start her pro gymnastics career

Rare footage of Simone Biles in the early days after starting her pro gymnastics career was published by a YouTube channel named Buxbaby. The video shows baby Biles performing a few routines and hanging out with teammates in the gym.

25-year-old Simone Biles has achieved the meteoric success that most gymnasts only dream of. She began her journey on the mat at a very young age and is often regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts.

Simone Biles discusses the humble beginning of her illustrious career

The video intertwines rare footage of a young Simone Biles and interview footage of the decorated gymnast talking about her journey. She opened up about her struggles in her early days and the obstacles she had to overcome. Biles said,

"So, it was six years old, whenever I went on this daycare field trip and all I can really remember is the gym that I went to. It was split into two sections. So the front of the gym was like the wreck and then the back gym were where all the team girls were working out, and I remember being on a trampoline kind of like peeking through because there was, there was a wall that divided it. But it was really just the bathrooms,"

She then dove into her motivation to join gymnastics:

"And so I remember like peeking back and I would see these girls on the tramps and on the beams and all that tumbling and flipping. and I was like, I think I can do that. So, then I started copying them and then a coach came over and was like have you ever done it, and then they just sent a letter home and it's kind of a blur, because I didn't think in that moment my life would have changed, and I would be who I am today."

Throughout this monolog, viewers can see Biles performing various routines in the gym where she started. Even as a child, the budding gymnast was incredibly flexible, and her athletic prowess was evident. Discussing the sacrifices she made, Biles said:

"I started setting goals in gymnastics, thinking what did I want to do with the sport as I progressed, and got older I started setting more goals and I was around 14 years old I made a lot of sacrifices I decided to give up public school and go to home school, I gave up all the school dances. I've never been to a prom, never done a lot of those things that maybe most of your kids are doing or want to do,"

She revealed that an intense passion for the sport drove her relentlessly toward success. She overcame obstacles by focusing her energy on getting better and being honest with herself. They were the driving forces behind her spectacular Olympics and World Championships performances.

Simone Biles at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Belgium 2013

The archival footage shows Biles starting young and committing to the grind. She showed gratitude to her support system, which included her mother, who adopted Biles at a young age. Her mother, being a nurse, was the one to guide a young gymnast safely into the sport. She said:

"So, when I started really progressing in gymnastics and getting good, she would call me into the office and at the beginning of every year. We would sit down, I would write down my goals, short-term and long-term and then it just kind of started being a thing."

Simone Biles is a seven-time Olympic medalist, of which four are gold. She is considered one of the world's most accomplished and successful gymnasts.

