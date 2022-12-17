What does Laurie Hernandez do for a living now?

Laurie Hernandez is best recognized for being a part of the American women's gymnastics team that competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

However, after missing out on making it to the Tokyo Olympics, Hernandez has looked at other career options. She has earned bucks in other fields as well to make a living out of it. She has tried commentary, tried her hand at book publishing, and also made a few appearances on television.

Laurie Hernandez's commentary career

Laurie Hernandez missed out on a berth in the Olympic trials due to an injury she sustained at the US Gymnastics Championships. After missing the trials, she failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. But she managed to get associated with the event.

She was one of the 180 commentators who worked for NBC to cover the event. However, she did not just cover gymnastics for NBC in Tokyo, but also worked alongside Mike Tirico on the sidelines at the Olympic Trials.

Apart from gymnastics

Although Laurie Hernandez is a gymnast, she has also made appearances on a number of TV shows.

On August 30, 2016, her participation in the 23rd season of Dancing with the Stars was made public. Valentin Chmerkovskiy, a seasoned dancer, was her partner. In a show that aired on November 22, 2016, the pair took home the Mirrorball Trophy. She is currently the youngest champion in the competition, at age 16.

Laurie Hernandez also published the book 'I Got This: To Gold and Beyond' on January 24, 2017. She later authored 'She's Got This', a children's book with drawings by Nina Mata, which was released in 2018 for a younger audience.

She voiced the character Valeria in the 2019 Nickelodeon animated mini-series Middle School Moguls alongside Daniella Perkins and Jade Pettyjohn.

From 2018 through to 2021, she covered American Ninja Warrior Junior on-course.

In an episode of the second season of the Disney+ animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, that will debut in 2023, she is slated to make a cameo appearance as herself with Dominique Dawes.

Laurie Hernandez is one of two Champions for One Mind, a mental health group that accelerates collaborative research and activism to empower everyone confronting mental health difficulties to establish healthy, productive lives.

Through this collaboration, she contributed to the effort to eradicate the stigma associated with mental illness and to inspire vulnerability and strength in others.

Hernandez and One Mind most recently collaborated on the 'I Am A Champion Contest'. The competition invites participants to relate their experiences with mental health difficulties that eventually helped them become stronger.

Laurie Hernandez's gymnastics career

Hernandez, a national squad member, took home the gold medal at the 2016 Pacific Rim Championships. She had a commitment to the University of Florida, but in 2014, she opted to renounce her NCAA eligibility in order to turn pro and compete in the Olympics.

She competed in two events at the 2021 Winter Cup, in addition to providing commentary as she made her comeback to professional gymnastics. Hernandez hit a flawless beam performance despite competing in a reduced floor routine to place fifth overall.

Hernandez's personal life

Lauren Zoe Hernandez was born on June 9, 2000, at New Brunswick, New Jersey. Following her boredom with ballet, she started gymnastics in 2005. The junior level of 2012 saw her advance through the skill levels and compete in her first elite event.

Laurie Hernandez and Charlotte Drury, a fellow gymnast, have been dating since December 2020.

