Who is Charlotte Drury? Everything we know about Laurie Hernandez’s girlfriend

Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez just celebrated her second relationship anniversary with Olympian lover Charlotte Drury, and she posted a sweet photo to commemorate the event.

Hernandez and Drury have been secretly dating since 2020, according to the 'Final Five' member's post, even though their relationship was formally announced on December 5.

Hernandez posted a cute picture of Drury kissing her on the cheek. She wrote a beautiful caption that revealed how old her relationship is. The two gymnasts have not been afraid to share pictures of one another on their own Instagram handles.

Charlotte Frances Drury was born on June 4, 1996. She is a trampoline gymnast from the United States. Drury grew up in Laguna Beach, California, and began training in gymnastics when she was three years old.

She has a younger sister named Olivia and elder brothers named James and Emma. She graduated from Dana Hills High School in Dana Point, California, in 2014.

Drury attended Saddleback Community College in Mission Viejo, California, where she studied International Relations with a speciality in Political Science. After transferring to the University of California, Irvine, the future gymnast received her degree in 2021.

Drury stopped doing artistic gymnastics at the age of 13 because she did not love it anymore. But she switched to the trampoline because of her mother's words of support. Her mother enrolled her on the day she wanted to leave, and she went to practice that night and later on, achieved great heights.

Charlotte Drury faced another challenge, but this one changed her life. Just as she was recovering from a fractured bone that ended her 2016 Olympic ambitions, Drury was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, when she was getting ready for the 2021 Olympic Trials.

She attended seminars at the International Center of Photography and listed her interests as documentary and visual journalism in her Instagram bio.

Charlotte Drury's career over the years

At the age of three, Charlotte Drury started artistic gymnastics. She began training at the National Gymnastics Training Center in neighboring Aliso Viejo, California, when she was around five years old.

It was there that she first met McKayla Maroney and Kyla Ross, two other aspirant gymnasts. Together, they progressed through the levels at Gym-Max Gymnastics in Costa Mesa, California, finally finishing level 10.

Within a year of starting her training at Team OC Gymnastics in Costa Mesa, California, she was competing at level 9. Drury competed at the Virginia Beach Junior Olympic National Championships in June 2010.

With a final score of 63.500 in the double mini-event, she won her age group with a final score of 53.500 in the individual event, where she got seventh place.

Charlotte Drury was the first American woman to earn a gold medal in the trampoline at a World Cup when she was placed first in the individual competition at the 2014 Minsk World Cup.

She won the USA Gymnastics Championships' national title the same year. Since 2011, she had been competing for the US Trampoline and Tumbling National Team, and she was an alternate for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

