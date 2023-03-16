Who is Sabrina Maneca-Voinea? 15-year-old gymnast stuns Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Sabrina Maneca-Voinea stunned the world with her incredible performances at the International Gymnastics Federation's World Cup in Doha, Qatar. She is now considered to be the future of artistic gymnastics.

Sabrina, who is coached by her mother, Camelia Voinea, managed to secure two gold medals at the recently concluded World Cup. Interestingly, her mother was also an Olympian who was famous in the 1980s for her floor exercise routines.

FIG's official Twitter handle shared a video of Sabrina and wrote:

"A routine to remember: Sabrina Maneca-Voinea 🇷🇴 is golden on Beam in her debut #FIGWorldCup! She nailed her roundoff to layout full twist, unleashed a back handspring to layout to two feet combination, and added a roundoff, bhs, double tuck dismount. 13.766."

Who is Sabrina Maneca-Voinea

The 15-year-old Romanian artistic gymnast Sabrina Maneca-Voinea was born in 2007 in Constanta. She started her professional career in 2017. In every tournament she has participated in, she has tasted nothing but victory.

In 2017, she competed in the Romanian Junior Championships, where Sabrina managed to win one gold and two silver medals. However, she faced a series of losses in 2018. But she returned to top-notch form in 2019 with a three-gold medal tally at the Elek Matolay Memorial.

In the same year, she competed in the Petrom Cup, where she managed to get just one silver in an all-around routine. She then participated in her second Romanian Junior Championships, where she took home two golds and two silvers.

She qualified to compete in the 2019 Romanian Individual Championships and did not disappoint. She secured a medal in all five events at the tournament. She had a total of one gold, three silvers, and a bronze medal in her bag.

In 2019, she participated in two more competitions, the Swiss Cup Juniors and the Horizon Cup, and managed to get gold and silver, respectively.

Most of her 2020 went without competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she returned to the competition in 2021 with a silver medal win in the vault routine at the Romanian Championships. She ended 2022 with two more golds to her name, winning them at the Tournoi International.

Then came the dream year for young Sabrina Maneca-Voinea. 2022 was the most fruitful, as she won a medal in almost all the tournaments she participated in. She started her campaign with a bronze medal victory at the City of Jesolo Trophy.

In her third Romanian Junior Championships, she managed to secure a silver medal. Later on in the European Youth Olympic Festival, she won a gold medal with the Romanian team.

She then went on to participate in the European Championships and secured three medals. Later on, she participated in her second Turnoi International and managed to take home three medals. In both tournaments, she had one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal to her name.

Her last tournament in 2022 was her third Romanian Junior Championship. She won a total of three gold medals in the tournament. Sabrina Maneca-Voinea started her 2023 season with a masterclass performance at the Doha World Cup, where she won two gold medals.

