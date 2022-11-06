World Artistic Gymnastics Championships final day: Winners so far, schedule, timings and more

The World Artistic Gymnastics Championships has reached its final day (November 6). The coveted tournament, which started on October 29, is currently taking place in Liverpool, England.

The World Artistic Gymnastics Championships are important because they are a pivotal qualifying event for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The top three teams in both the men's and women's team finals will earn five quota spots for Paris and be eligible for the team competition.

So far, the competition has been jampacked with action as world-class gymnasts have fought it out for the top spots. China and the United States won gold medals in the men's and women's team events, respectively.

Japanese Daiki Hashimoto and Brazilian Rebeca Andrade won the individual all-around in men's and women's, respectively. Armenian Artur Davtyan and Jade Carey from the United States bagged the vault titles in men's and women's, respectively.

Irish men's gymnast Rhys McClenaghan secured the first position in the pommel horse. Giarnni Regini-Moran of Great Britain won the men's floor gold. Turkish men's gymnast Adem Asil bagged the gold medal in rings. Chinese women's gymnast Wei Xiaoyuan won the uneven bars.

With the bulk of the tournament already through, all eyes will be set on the final day. The remaining event finals will take place on the last leg of the competition.

Here's taking a look at the schedule, timings, who to watch out for, where to watch and much more about Day 9 of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022.

What is the schedule and timing of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022?

The World Artistic Gymnastics Championships are being held in Liverpool, England. The final day events will begin at 1:15pm local time.

The schedule for the last day is:

(Note: All the times are in local time)

13:30 : Men's vault

14:11 : Women's balance beam

15:25 : Men's parallel bars

16:08 : Women's floor

16:53 : Men's horizontal bar

Who to watch out for at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022?

2022 Gymnastics World Championships - Day Six (Image via Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The field for the finals is extremely tough and it is hard to pick out favorites amongst a lot of some brilliant gymnasts.

All-Around champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan will return to add a third medal to his kitty, having already won a silver medal in the floor. Olympic champion Jingyuan Zou of China will have his focus on dominating the parallel bars coming fresh off a ring silver medal. To give him a run for his money, Carlos Yulo of the Philippines will also be competing in the event and will be looking to add one more medal after a silver medal in vault.

The floor apparatus will turn into a battlefield as the women's finals take place on Sunday as several top-tier gymnasts will clash against each other. All-Around champion Rebeca Andrade will return to the arena to secure more gold medals in balance beam and floor.

In the floor event, she will find dominant competition from this year's vault winner Jade Carey of the United States, who is an Olympic champion in the event. The Gadirova twins will also want to rule the home floor. The top qualifier in the floor is Brazilian Flavia Saraiva, who hurt herself during the vault qualification. She has been taking time to recover and will return with a vengeance for the floor finals.

Where to watch the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022?

2022 Gymnastics World Championships - Day Eight (Image via Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The championships will be broadcast live or livestreamed on several platforms across the globe. It will be streamed live on Olympics.com. Live blog updates will also be posted on the website.

Host broadcaster BBC will be broadcasting it live in Great Britain. NBC will be showing the tournament live in the United States. Meanwhile, Globo is the official broadcaster for Brazil.

Fans in other territories can watch the competition live on the official YouTube channel of the International Gymnastics Federation.

