Asian Games 2018: Kazakhstan beat India in opening women's handball match

India were no match for the Kazakhs (image courtesy: Asian Handball Federation)

The women's handball events started at the 2018 Asian Games on Tuesday at the POPKI Sport Hall, Jakarta. There are 10 nations competing in the women's sections, divided into 2 groups.

Group A: South Korea (seeded 1), Kazakhstan (3), China (4), India (8) and North Korea.

Group B: Japan (2), Hong Kong (6), Thailand (7), Indonesia and Malaysia.

The first match was between the third seeded Kazakhstan and the eighth seeded Indians. The Kazakhs were dominant right from the start of the match and opened up an early lead of 19-13 in the first half.

In the second half, they exerted their superiority and won the game convincingly with a scoreline of 36-19. Top goal scorers were Abilda Dana (KAZ) and Rimpi (IND), with 8 goals each.

Rimpi had an exceptional 89% shot conversion and she scored 8 goals in 9 attempts. The turnovers are what turned the game around as the Kazakhs effected 14 fast break goals out of the 15 they had. India will next play against the top seeds South Korea on Aug 16th.

The second match was in Group B with Japan (2) taking on Thailand (7). Japan sped away to a comfortable 23-6 scoreline at the break and squashed any hopes of a close encounter. They comfortably won the game 41-16. Akiyama Natsumi was Japan's top scorer with 5 goals. Japan had a shot efficiency of 77% and 16 fast break goals.

The third match was Group A action between the top seed South Korea (1) taking on North Korea. The top seeds went into the first half interval with a slender 17-12 lead. They finally won the game 39-22. Korea's Jung Yura scored 12 goals and for North Korea, Han Chun Yon scored 5. Korea had 70% shot efficiency and effected 10 fast break goals.

Korea's Jung Yura

The final match of the day saw the hosts Indonesia taking on Malaysia. Indonesia rode with the home support to win 23-15 (12-9 at the interval) against the Malaysians. Apriliani Lia (INA) scored 7 goals and Yusri Nurfarahiyah (MAS) scored 4.